Priyanka Chopra reveals new role Nick Jonas has taken on at home

Who says that social distancing has to be boring? No Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, that is sure.

The highly talented couple already has a lot of abilities, but they have been using this time in quarantine to sharpen some of the ones they don't use on a daily basis. Chopra may be an actress, singer, and producer, but she has never played an instrument, so Jonas has become her "piano teacher," she said. fashion.

"I also started playing the piano, I have my husband teach me," Chopra said. "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I have him give me a half-hour or 45-minute class every day."

Her husband's training sessions don't end there. In addition to giving her piano lessons, the Jonas brothers Superstar has also doubled as his internal fitness trainer and writing partner. He added, "I also took a hip-hop dance class, because I miss dancing!"