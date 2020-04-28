Priyanka Chopra reveals new role Nick Jonas has taken on at home

Who says that social distancing has to be boring? No Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, that is sure.
The highly talented couple already has a lot of abilities, but they have been using this time in quarantine to sharpen some of the ones they don't use on a daily basis. Chopra may be an actress, singer, and producer, but she has never played an instrument, so Jonas has become her "piano teacher," she said. fashion.
"I also started playing the piano, I have my husband teach me," Chopra said. "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I have him give me a half-hour or 45-minute class every day."
Her husband's training sessions don't end there. In addition to giving her piano lessons, the Jonas brothers Superstar has also doubled as his internal fitness trainer and writing partner. He added, "I also took a hip-hop dance class, because I miss dancing!"
Although the couple is using this time to develop new projects and sharpen their creative skills, self-isolation comes with its downsides. Chopra and Jonas had to shorten their most recent vacation to Mumbai and return to the United States earlier than expected. However, it felt necessary to return quickly since Jonas, who is a type 1 diabetic, is considered immunocompromised.
Still, Chopra is grateful under lockdown.
"Being quarantined has made me realize that some of the stresses we place on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be significant," he said. It's good to take a breather, take stock of your life, and tell your loved ones that you love them.
