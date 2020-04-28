Prince Harry marks the anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine in a special way

Prince harry Celebrates Thomas the Tank Engine's 75th anniversary in a very special way.
The Duke of Sussex, 35, marked the main milestone by recording an introduction for a new episode called Thomas and his friends: the real engine.
"It all started when a boy lay sick in bed. His loving father entertained him with stories of a special railway on the magical island of Sodor," Prince Harry said as he quoted the character's creator. Reverend Wilbert Awdry, who came up with tales of trains to entertain his son Christopher while the little boy was sick with measles. "Those stories would become the stories of the most iconic tank engine the world has ever known, Thomas the Tank Engine … Thomas and his friends celebrates 75 years of friendship and teamwork. "
The celebratory episode, which was announced Monday, pays tribute to The Royal Family. According to a press release shared by Mattel, the brand owner Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas is headed to London for the first time to bring Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace. The special special features Queen Elizabeth II and a young man Prince carlos like animated characters
There is also a new tank engine character named Duchess of Loughborough, who is voiced by Lucio Rosamund.
"The duchess has a very, very important job as she transports the royal family, which is obviously a very exciting job but one that carries great responsibility. You really don't want anything to go wrong when you have very important passengers." the actress said in a video shared by Hello!. "She's a brave little locomotive. She's lovely. She's lovely. She may seem a little rude at times, but it's just because of her type of anxiety. Actually, she's a very, very warm and friendly locomotive, looking for friends."
Martin Cleaver / AP / Shutterstock
In a statement issued by Mattel, Prince Harry, who officially stepped back as a member of royalty earlier this month, called Thomas the Tank Engine a "comforting and familiar face to so many families in the past 75 years." .
"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas and his friends and being transported to new places through their adventures, "he added in the statement, which was obtained by CNN.
In fact, Prince Harry was photographed carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine lunch box as a boy in 1987.
According to ITV News Royal Editor Chris ShipThe recording "was not one of Harry's paid jobs." The journalist claimed that Mattel made a donation, which he says is being used for environmental and sustainability projects under the organization of Prince Harry Travalyst.
Awdry released the book, The railway series, in 1945. Although Thomas the Tank Engine did not appear in the story, he got his own book in 1946. The stories later became an animated series.
Fans can watch Thomas and his friends: the real engine in the USA USA starting May 1 via Netflix. According to the Associate Press (via ABC News), it will also air on Channel 5. Milk shake show in the UK the next day and air in Canada and Australia later that month.
