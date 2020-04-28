Prince Harry marks the anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine in a special way

Prince harry Celebrates Thomas the Tank Engine's 75th anniversary in a very special way.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, marked the main milestone by recording an introduction for a new episode called Thomas and his friends: the real engine.

"It all started when a boy lay sick in bed. His loving father entertained him with stories of a special railway on the magical island of Sodor," Prince Harry said as he quoted the character's creator. Reverend Wilbert Awdry, who came up with tales of trains to entertain his son Christopher while the little boy was sick with measles. "Those stories would become the stories of the most iconic tank engine the world has ever known, Thomas the Tank Engine … Thomas and his friends celebrates 75 years of friendship and teamwork. "

The celebratory episode, which was announced Monday, pays tribute to The Royal Family. According to a press release shared by Mattel, the brand owner Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas is headed to London for the first time to bring Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace. The special special features Queen Elizabeth II and a young man Prince carlos like animated characters