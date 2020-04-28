President Trump to sign order to keep meat processing plants open – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to prevent the shortage of chicken, pork and other meats in US supermarkets due to the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Law to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see the meat shortage within days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus. A senior White House official said the administration was working to avoid a situation where most processing plants closed for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in meat availability in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that "there is a large supply of supplies," but that the supply chains had reached what he called a "road blockade." It is a kind of legal obstacle more than anything else, "he said.

Two of the country's largest pork meat processing plants are currently closed. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods suspended operations at its Waterloo, Iowa plant. And Smithfield Foods halted production at its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant. The 15 largest pork packing plants account for 60% of all processed pork in the country.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota had written a letter to Trump asking him to use the DPA to declare the food supply industry to be an essential industry, warning that consumers would see a meat shortage in a matter of days similar to panic over toilet paper. The virus created in its early days.

