Prabhas talks about Baahubali 2: The conclusion that completes today 3 years

The protagonist of Prabhas, directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, completed three years of its release today. The film was a box office success and made big business. A sequel to the launch of the same name in 2015, this was a worldwide success and received high praise.

As the film celebrated three years of its theatrical release today, fans started the trend, # 3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 on Twitter. When asked to share his views on this, lead actor Prabhas said he is grateful for all the love he has received for the film.

The actor also took Instagram and posted a photo from the movie sets and wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not only a movie the nation loved, but also the greatest movie of my life. And I am grateful to my fans, the team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I am delighted by all the love I have received in the film. "

