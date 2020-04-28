Potential top pick LaMelo Ball testifies for NBA 2020 Draft, report says

What seemed an inevitable conclusion is now official: LaMelo Ball has testified for the NBA 2020 Draft.

Ball's name was on the list of freshmen and foreign players handed out to teams on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The point guard played 12 games in the National Basketball League in Australia last season, averaging 17 points, 6.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. In a draft that seems open, Ball is considered one of the few prospects with the opportunity to go first overall thanks to his 6-7 height and his vision of the pitch reminiscent of his brother Lonzo.

MORE: The future LaMelo Ball shoe deal now in Roc Nation court

LaMelo Ball took a non-traditional route to the NBA Draft, leaving his team from Chino Hills High School (California) before his junior year to play in Lithuania. He returned to the United States for his senior year before heading to Australia.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In Sporting News' latest simulated draft, the Timberwolves rank No. 3 overall.

Kevin O & # 39; Connor's Timbre has Ball as his No. 2 overall prospect. "(He) happens to be in the Harlem Globetrotters, and somehow it works." Or & # 39; Connor wrote. "He needs to dramatically improve his scoring efficiency, but he has the advantage of becoming one of the best players in the NBA."

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported 205 declared early-entry players for the draft.