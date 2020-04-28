Positive TSR Images: 2 Chainz uses Escobar restaurant to feed homeless people instead of opening a restaurant

Rapper # 2 Chainz decided to feed the homeless at his Escobar & Tapas restaurant in Atlanta.

This comes days after reports emerged that the ATL native was opening his restaurant locations for dinner services after Governor Kemp gave the go-ahead for some companies to reopen. 2 Chainz then denied those claims.

After feeding the homeless, the staff drove through Metro-Atlanta to different low-income and homeless areas and left the meals.

"With the reopening of the city, we wanted to make sure to focus on who and what is important to the city of Atlanta, the community, the people," Dillard and 2 Chainz said in a joint statement.

2Chainz also recently donated meals to frontline medical workers.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms has expressed concern over the reopening of the state. In an interview she said:

"I saw the ad watching Channel 2 like the rest of Georgia. I didn't know what was coming and obviously the governor is the governor and he certainly has the prerogative to make the orders that he considers appropriate. He did not consult me. I do not know what was the reasoning and the data that the governor used to make this decision, because I have not spoken to him, but I did not know it beforehand. "

She continued,

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"The Governor and I have traditionally had a very good working relationship, so with all due respect I can say I disagree with this order. But again, I don't know what the Governor is based on. To the extent that We have been successful with the numbers, I would venture to say that it is because we have been very aggressive in the actions we have taken. What I know is that we are not yet doing asymptomatic tests and people with mild symptoms, so I do not think we have a very clear idea of ​​what our real numbers are. "

As previously reported, prominent figures like T.I. and Killer Mike have expressed concern over the reopening of the state.