Popular TV judge donates 500 Walmart gift cards to Detroiters – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Hundreds of cars wrapped around the Mathis Community Center on Greenfield Road on Monday.

"I was like whoa! What is this? They must be giving something away. It was a lot of people. I couldn't believe they were here so early because it's generally like a desert, "said Bianca Hunnicutt.

Popular television judge Greg Mathis stepped in to help Detroit residents in the pandemic by donating 500 Walmart gift cards valued at $ 25 each.

The draw was supposed to last three hours, but the high demand caused the cards to go fast, demonstrating the need for financial relief.

"There is definitely a need for resources and Judge Mathis felt that. He remains very aware of what is happening here in Detroit. You know it is his hometown. We at the community center try to echo his feelings. I knew it was People need some help and these gift cards are there for them to have the essentials to shop at Walmart. Whether it's hygiene products, veggie foods, baby essentials, we just knew they needed something and He decided to do what he could to help, ”said Solomon Choice.

The turnout was so large that the cars continued to line up long after supplies ran out, a response that reflects the harsh reality of difficult times.

"This will be one of the many events that we will do here at the center to try to help the community and whatever needs we think the community has, we will try to meet that need. It is just a tribute to what Judge Mathis feels in his heart, "said Choice.

