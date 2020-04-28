Police release sketch of suspect in double shooting on Detroit's east side – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred on the east side of the city.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The first victim, 31, suffered non-fatal injuries. The second victim, 34, succumbed to his injuries.

It happened on October 10, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the Reno and Saratoga area, police say.

The suspect approached the two male victims on foot and began firing, hitting both victims.

If anyone recognizes the person in this compound, or has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

