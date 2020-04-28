Police ask for public help to identify palm trees by shooting suspect caught on camera – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police released surveillance on Monday of a shooting suspect in the Palms area.

The male suspect, described as in his 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 240 pounds, was seen entering an apartment building on Mentone Avenue on April 18 at 12:35 a.m., LAPD said.

He then left the street and fired a round at a busy unit, which missed the person inside.

The gunman is not believed to have any connection to the building and fled the scene in a possibly gray or white four-door vehicle.

He wore a light-colored scarf to his head, a black sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

LAPD also said he appeared to have had a tribal tattoo, which was revealed after removing his shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact Detective Lin of the Pacific Division at 310-482-6395.

You can also 800-222-TIPS or visit LAPDOnline.org and visit the "Anonymous Web Tips,quot; tab.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)