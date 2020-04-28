Playground and Wiip to adapt Emma Jane Unsworth's 'Adults' novel for TV – Up News Info

AdultsEmma Jane Unsworth's follow-up novel for Animals, it is configured to be adapted for television after Playground and associated wiip to choose the screen rights.

the Howards End and Wolf Hall producer, directed by Colin Callender, and the Dickinson The studio, directed by Paul Lee, must adapt the series with Unsworth, Callender, Lee and Nne Ebong as executive producers.

Unsworth will adapt his own book, which was published in the United Kingdom through Harper Collins in January and will be released in the United States in May through Simon and Schuster.

This comes after Unsworth adapted his first book. Animals with Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat as protagonists, directed by Sophie Hyde and produced by Sarah Brocklehurst. The feature film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

Related story A.J. Harry S. Truman's book of Baime & # 39; The accidental president & # 39; in the development of the series on Wiip with Scott Bloom and Dylan Clark

Adults he follows Jenny, a woman in her thirties who has completely lost touch with herself. She has just been abandoned, is failing at work, losing her friends and now her body has also disappointed her. Rather than any meaningful relationship, columnist Jenny spends all her time maintaining the perfect digital personality to take her online anxiety to a whole new level. Jenny is forced to put down her phone and reevaluate complicated relationships with the mother, her friend, and, most importantly, herself. Delightfully heartfelt and gloriously heartfelt, Adultos is the story of a woman who learns to fall in love with her life. It is a sharp, witty, and painfully identifiable portrait of a modern woman who realizes she doesn't have to do it alone.

Unsworth said he is looking to create something "bold" and "different." “I think that in the mid-thirties it is a very specific moment for women. I personally had a great identity crisis. Adults is about a woman who needs to fall in love with her life again. She needs to fall in love again with her mother, her friends, her body, and her self – disappointing, unsuccessful, horrible, messy. That is the beating heart of history. I want to laugh, shrink, get angry, stick a flag on their wishes and feel solidarity, "he added.

Callender said Unsworth was "one of the most exciting young voices in contemporary literature." "Her wit, authentic storytelling, and unique perspective are exceptional, and we look forward to working closely with her to bring her insightful and timely novel to the screen," he added.