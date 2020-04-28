Players May Return to NBA Practice Facility on May 8, Lakers Take Additional Coronavirus Precautions – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NBA says it will allow players to begin returning to the team's facilities for voluntary training beginning May 8.

With certain state and local governments beginning to ease their nonessential business restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA says it is working with teams to make their practice facilities available for players to use in training.

Under the new NBA rules, no more than four players will be allowed in a facility at the same time, head coaches or assistants may not participate, group activities such as practice or practice games would remain prohibited, and players may not use facilities. equipment such as public health clubs, gyms or gyms.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, are taking extensive steps to keep their players safe, contacting Los Angeles city officials to discuss the possibility of reopening their El Segundo facilities on May 8, a week before that the state order to stay home be followed. configured to expire.

According to ESPN, the Lakers discussed the idea of ​​making a training schedule with the players and plan to create a facility hygiene officer who will oversee the daily cleaning and sterilization of the training areas. New precautionary steps include taking each player's temperature while they are still in their cars, providing all players and staff with personal protective equipment, and giving each player a 90-minute training time interval. Food will no longer be provided buffet style.

The Lakers tested two players positive for COVID-19. They have not been identified, but have since been recovered.

There's still no date or plan to restart the NBA season, which was abruptly suspended after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.