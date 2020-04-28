Play Ludo King: How to play Ludo King with friends and family on iOS, Android and Windows devices

As the entire country follows the guidelines of social distancing and blocking to contain the spread of the coronavirus, people have begun to turn to online multiplayer games and, among others, Ludo King is the game that is becoming popular in these days because of the easy to use interface and familiar gameplay.

Ludo King closely resembles the traditional Ludo game with exactly the same rules and gameplay. Plus, it comes with features like real-time chat, custom rooms, and more. Another reason for its popularity is that the game is completely free and supports cross-platform games, which means that Android and iOS users can play with Windows 10 users and vice versa.

So if you are wondering how to download and play with your friends and family, follow our step by step guide

Before continuing with the steps, there are a few things you should know.

Download the Ludo King game from the respective app stores. Windows 10 users can also download the game from the Microsoft Store.

Work internet connectivity

All parties need to download the game in order to play.

Also, note that you don't need to log in or have a Facebook account to play as it supports code-based games.

Steps to play Ludo King online

Assuming you have already downloaded the game on their respective devices and other players have also downloaded it.

one) Open Ludo King, choose your avatar and tap Continue



2) Now touch the option Play online and choose the type of game you want to play



3) Press Next and choose the color, the game mode (2 players or 4 players) and touch the Play button to start the game



Steps to play Ludo King with friends

To play with friends you must first create a room and then share the invitation code with others. Alternatively, you can also ask others to create a room and join using the code shared by them.

one) Tap the Play with friends button and choose the color.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

2) Select the lobby and tap the Create room button



3) Now, share the invitation code through any platform you choose



4) Wait for others to join.

