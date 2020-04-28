Play Ludo King: How to play Ludo King with friends and family on iOS, Android and Windows devices

Ludo King closely resembles the traditional Ludo game with exactly the same rules and gameplay. Plus, it comes with features like real-time chat, custom rooms, and more. Another reason for its popularity is that the game is completely free and supports cross-platform games, which means that Android and iOS users can play with Windows 10 users and vice versa.
So if you are wondering how to download and play with your friends and family, follow our step by step guide
Before continuing with the steps, there are a few things you should know.
- Download the Ludo King game from the respective app stores. Windows 10 users can also download the game from the Microsoft Store.
- Work internet connectivity
- All parties need to download the game in order to play.
- Also, note that you don't need to log in or have a Facebook account to play as it supports code-based games.
Steps to play Ludo King online
Assuming you have already downloaded the game on their respective devices and other players have also downloaded it.
Open Ludo King, choose your avatar and tap Continue
Now touch the option Play online and choose the type of game you want to play
Press Next and choose the color, the game mode (2 players or 4 players) and touch the Play button to start the game
Steps to play Ludo King with friends
To play with friends you must first create a room and then share the invitation code with others. Alternatively, you can also ask others to create a room and join using the code shared by them.
Tap the Play with friends button and choose the color.
Select the lobby and tap the Create room button
Now, share the invitation code through any platform you choose
Wait for others to join.
To join a game, tap the Join button and enter the code and start playing.