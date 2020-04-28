Pilot walks away from plane crash in open field in Lodi – Up News Info San Francisco

LODI (Up News Info SF) – A pilot accident landed in an open field in Lodi, and fortunately he suffered only minor injuries.
According to the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed shortly after 6 p.m., Tuesday, near Peltier and Dustin Roads.
The pilot was the only one on the plane and was transported to a local hospital "for a complete checkup," according to authorities.
It is not known what caused the crash of the pilot. The crash is still under investigation.
Plane crash on Peltier Rd / Dustin Rd in Lodi, shortly after 6pm. The lone occupant started having engine trouble and crashed into an open field. Pilot suffered only minor injuries, but was transported to a local hospital for a complete checkup. #luck pic.twitter.com/dNHRtqtkCX
– San Joaquin Sheriff's Office (@SJSheriff) April 29, 2020
%MINIFYHTML1eec85dcc838508ef3a33dd8069337f912%