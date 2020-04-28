Pilot walks away from plane crash in open field in Lodi – Up News Info San Francisco

LODI (Up News Info SF) – A pilot accident landed in an open field in Lodi, and fortunately he suffered only minor injuries.

According to the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed shortly after 6 p.m., Tuesday, near Peltier and Dustin Roads.

The pilot was the only one on the plane and was transported to a local hospital "for a complete checkup," according to authorities.

It is not known what caused the crash of the pilot. The crash is still under investigation.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission