Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are reportedly dating – finally official!

It's finally official! Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are dating!

As fans know, they have been quarantined together for almost a month and now Us Weekly reports that they are a couple!

The Bachelor star and lawyer have apparently been hesitant enough when it comes to telling their loved ones and friends about their romance.

However, at this point, they are "totally a couple," says the media, and it can no longer be denied.

They also mentioned that Kelley really wants to keep their relationship a secret due to the fact that last month, when they were first caught in Chicago, there was a backlash!

"She has been much more careful and has been staying at home since her incident with Peter while walking the Chicago Riverwalk and does not want to be criticized online," said the unidentified source.

And that wasn't the only source that confirmed their romance as another member of People magazine, the same!

Still, at this point, the two have yet to confirm the news themselves, but fans think it will definitely happen very soon, as they've already been 'exposed'. in the media!

Meanwhile, Kelley and Peter have been very active on TikTok while they were quarantined alongside their mutual friend, Dustin.

In the past, they had thrown each other on each other during interviews, and had only good things to say about each other.

While chatting with Nick Viall for Viall Files, Peter was asked about the status of their relationship and replied, ‘Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We are not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yes of course. I would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. "

Aww … Obviously it was only a matter of time before they started dating!



