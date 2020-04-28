Person taken to hospital after being hit by BART train at Bay Fair Station – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – BART's Bay Fair station in San Leandro is reopening Tuesday morning after a train hit a person there, according to an agency spokesperson.
The person was beaten around 9:50 a.m. on the road and taken to a hospital, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said. An update on the person's condition was not immediately available.
Trains ran through the station on one side of the tracks without stopping during the shutdown, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses took passengers to and from the Bay Fair station along the BART route, Filippi said.
Shortly after 10:50 a.m., Filippi said that BART police had cleared the scene and that the station was reopening again for regular service.
