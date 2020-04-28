People are experiencing a & # 39; collective dream & # 39; about Covid-19

Screenshot: Disney

For the past month, I have been having a repeated series of vivid anxiety dreams. In some, I enter the rooms and find the corpses of people I know and / or love. In others, I am in a crowded room full of strangers and I start to panic over social distance. The other night I dreamed that I was moving back to an apartment in Bushwick that I hated, and the dream person I lived with threw a party. "You are going to kill all these people!" I screamed. Then he became a clown and I woke up.

Apparently these strange and living nightmares are shared around the world. The Associated Press reports that the pandemic is "infecting our dreams" in an unprecedented way. The feelings of loss, pain, panic and anxiety that are almost universal around the world right now manifest in a kind of "collective dream", with thousands of people reporting regular nightmares related to the greedy.

This is especially true for healthcare workers, whose dreams, Deirdre Barrett, a Harvard professor investigating greedy nightmares, say are on par with the nightmares experienced by combat veterans. But the pandemic is affecting everyone at different levels: the AP mentions a university professor in Pakistan who dreamed that he was one of the only people left on Earth who did not have the virus; an Episcopal priest who dreamed of his church was packed for a funeral, and a barista in Texas who dreamed that his girlfriend died after receiving the vaccine.

Bad dreams are everywhere, and even seemingly benign ones seem a bit too vivid these days like the New York Times reported earlier this month. It is unclear whether isolation is exacerbating sleep, or the rapidly changing circumstances of life, or changes in sleep schedule for those of us who move out of 2 a.m. at 6 am. instead of sleeping. But the evidence is undeniable.

Not all dreams are bad all the time. My roommate told me about a bad dream he had the other night. "All my friends, my brother and everyone around me were testing positive," he said. "It was just one after another." It was disturbing and annoying.

But he managed to make a comeback: "And then I dreamed about a bunch of big kitties. "