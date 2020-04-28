PayPal Processed $ 16 Billion In Contributions Last Year – Latest News

Global digital payments platform PayPal harnessed the power of its donation platform to process $ 16 billion in contributions in 2019, including more than $ 10 billion in contributions to charitable causes, from more than 40 million people worldwide , the company announced.

Launching its third & # 39; Annual Global Impact Report: on COVID-19 times & # 39 ;, PayPal said it has taken steps to assist more than 24 million merchants affected by COVID-19, including exemption from certain fees and deferment of selected commercial loan payments.

The company said it worked with governments and regulatory agencies to efficiently lend to small businesses in the United States.

"Given the challenges the world faces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to supporting the needs of our employees, customers and communities and helping them navigate this unprecedented time," said Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal.

In 2019, the company said that more than 43 percent of employees globally participated in the Kiva loan campaign, training more than 10,000 entrepreneurs in 36 countries.

"We maintained 100% of pay equity for women worldwide and ethnic parity in the United States for the fourth consecutive year, and advocated inclusive public policies such as signing amicus reports in support of Deferred Action for Arrivals Children's Program (DACA) program, "the report said.

PayPal employees in Mumbai and Chennai undertook initiatives to drive sustainability by volunteering their time and skills to organize clean-up campaigns, collect e-waste, plant trees, and organize environmental awareness events.

PayPal's total diversity in 2019 was 57% globally, experiencing a 6% annual increase in women in tech positions and a 12% increase in ethnic minorities in Director-level positions since 2015.

"We combine 65 percent of the energy in data centers with renewable generation, representing significant progress toward the company's goal of 100 percent by 2023," the company said.

The PayPal platform is currently training more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets worldwide.

