Patti LuPone appears on WWHL, says he had crabs twice

Stage legend Patti LuPone is an ideal guest for a talk show because she doesn't give a shit and doesn't have to. After all, she is Patti LuPone. In a 2017 episode of Watch what happens live, she described Madonna as a "movie killer"When you talk about the film version of Avoid (LuPone originated the role on Broadway.) She brought equally delicious candor to Monday night Watch what happens live.

A brief summary of the shit LuPone talked about with host Andy Cohen:

She despised Cats before the rest of the world did: "I originally saw him in London and hated him, so I'm not surprised that he was bombed on screen."

She thinks Barbra Streisand is too old to play Rose in the movie version of Gypsy that Streisand has been trying to take off: "I think 50 years ago, it would have been a brilliant Madame Rose … I think she's too old. But then again, there is technology to change all that, but I don't know if she mentally has that type of … hunger. "

A reported The drink meeting with Glenn Close at the Bar Centrale was not fully developed as it was portrayed in the press. "We don't have drinks, she crashed our table," said LuPone. "I went out with Jon Hamm, and Andrew Rannells and Glenn came and sat next to Jon Hamm. That's what it was about. "

She trashed her dressing room after being fired from the West End production of Sunset Boulevard (where Close replaced her as Norma Desmond).

She had crabs twice.

He actually had very good things to say about a variety of stars, when he played a round of Are They a Movie Killer, a polling game based on his critique of Madonna.

However, in what seemed like an honest reaction that was still dripping shadow, when asked about Christina Aguilera's cinematic aptitude, LuPone replied, "Have I seen her in a movie?"

The chef's kiss reaction. This it's how you do a quarantined talk show: you get someone who will really speak.