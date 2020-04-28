Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser now says he will remove the tattoo & # 39; embarrassing & # 39; by Three Percenters

Shortly after the Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, people discovered a troubling tattoo on his arm.

The tattoo circled in white in the image above depicts "Los Tres Percentros," a right-wing militia group that defends individual gun rights and opposes federal government involvement in local affairs. Rohrwasser's tattoo generated much criticism online, including from Jemele Hill of the Atlantic, who tweeted: "The Patriots kicker is a white supremacist. The trouble is, he likes white supremacist things."

In his post-draft interview with reporters, Rohrwasser briefly discussed his tattoo, alleging that he obtained it for five years under his belief that it represented a military symbol. He said "it will be covered,quot;. But many wanted him to speak in detail about the tattoo considering what it represents, and Rohrwasser did so in an interview with Asume Tech.

"We were celebrating and hugging (after being drafted). Very happy. I went to Twitter and saw the tweet. And I saw that someone had taken a picture of me and put it with my tattoo and linked me to some horrible events – obviously Charlottesville and these horrible things. "

Rohrwasser said that at no time during his time at Marshall did he realize what the tattoo was related to. He said he only found out on Saturday after he became a topic of conversation on Twitter. He says he got the tattoo when he was 18 (he is currently 23).

And despite a previous interview in which he said that all his tattoos are "random,quot;, he explained that this did make sense when he obtained it.

"They described it to me as the percentage of settlers who rose up against the British government," he said. "I thought, 'Wow, that's such an American feeling, a patriotic feeling.' Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I was always proud to be an American. I'm very proud to be an American." .

The Patriots rookie also added that he will not only cover the tattoo, but remove it entirely.

"As soon as I saw what it was related to on Saturday, it was exactly the moment that I knew I had to get it completely out of my body," he said. "I said to cover it, but I want it removed from my body. It is shameful that I had it there ignorantly.

"I feel sorry for all my friends and family who have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I will have. For them, I am sorry. I am going to learn from this. I am going to take possession of it. This is not what I am. No matter what, it is not what I am. Hopefully everyone will find out. "