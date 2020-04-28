Packed with migrant workers, dormitories feed the coronavirus in Singapore

Singapore has seen an increase in coronavirus cases among migrant workers, after months of successfully controlling the outbreak. As of Tuesday, coronavirus cases related to migrant workers' dormitories accounted for 88 percent of Singapore's 14,446 cases, including more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.





New cases per day



Note: Data is from April 27, 2020.

Singapore has extensively tracked the close contacts of each person infected with the coronavirus and has published detailed information on groups of cases. An analysis of the data shows how the virus has spread rapidly among the dormitories of migrant workers.

Many migrant workers live in crowded dormitories on the outskirts of the city. These bedrooms can accommodate up to 20 people per room, making it almost impossible to follow social distancing guidelines. Migrant workers worldwide are among the most vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic.





The government has ordered all dormitory workers to stop working until May 4, imposing a stay-at-home order for 180,000 foreign workers in the construction sector. The government has also declared 25 bedrooms as isolation areas, where workers are confined to their rooms.

Transitional workers Count Too, a migrant worker advocacy group in Singapore, criticized the government's plan to quarantine such a large population. The group compared the blockade to cruise ship situations in which cases multiplied uncontrollably even when passengers were kept in their rooms.

The Singapore government requires a minimum of 48 square feet of living space for each worker. Based on the bedroom visits by the Transient Workers Count Too, here is a typical 20-person bedroom layout.















Source: Transitional workers also count

S11, a dormitory with the largest group of coronaviruses in Singapore, is home to more than 2,200 infected people. The bedroom has a capacity of more than 10,000.

Officials at the Singapore Ministry of Health suspect that Mustafa Center, a 400,000-square-foot shopping mall, is the starting point for infections in bedrooms. The mall is popular with migrant workers, local residents, and tourists.







Note: Data is from April 27, 2020. Some cases are linked to more than one group, and some local groups may be dorms.

Some of the cases in dormitories have also been linked to construction sites where migrants with the virus worked. The largest work group is Project Glory, a 51-story office tower in the downtown business area. It is linked to at least six bedrooms.

More than 20 percent of Singapore's population of 5.7 million people are foreign workers, the vast majority of whom are low-wage workers with work permits. Many of these migrants come from Bangladesh and India, working in the construction, shipping, manufacturing and domestic service sectors. The breakdown of nationalities among confirmed cases shows that workers in these countries have been disproportionately affected.





Nationality of confirmed cases



Note: Data correspond to April 19, 2020, the most recent day that the Singapore Ministry of Health reported on the nationalities of people with coronavirus.

Migrant workers in Singapore have long struggled with lack of medical care. A charity that provides subsidized medical care to workers suggested that this problem was especially serious during the coronavirus outbreak and may have contributed to the explosion of cases among migrant workers.