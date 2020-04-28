Orioles' Trey Mancini reveals he has stage 3 colon cancer, doesn't expect to play in 2020

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is battling cancer.

In an article he wrote for The Players & # 39; Tribune, Mancini revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer after a series of tests and blood tests conducted before spring 2020 training.

"And so, without that second blood test, I probably wouldn't have discovered the tumor until I had a total blockage of my colon. Instead, from the day I was diagnosed until the tumor was removed, it was only six days from 6 March to March 12 …

"I have stage III colon cancer."

Mancini notes that he started chemotherapy on April 13.

Mancini also noted that his father had been diagnosed with the same disease in 2011 at age 58, and that doctors considered he had celiac disease or a stomach ulcer, but that colon cancer was also an option. After the colonoscopy results and a second blood test, the doctors informed Mancini that he had cancer.

While undergoing chemotherapy, Mancini notes that he will likely not play in 2020, if baseball returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My treatment will take six months, every two weeks for six months. If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me," Mancini wrote.

Mancini did not detail a forecast in his column.

His fellow MLB player, Carlos Carrasco, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.