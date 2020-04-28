Orders to stay home extended until the end of May; Governor Newsom punishes shelter scoffers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

SF's new deal helps struggling restaurants stay open to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – While many restaurants are seriously on the verge of failure during the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Francisco, they may be receiving a life jacket that will help them stay open and feed those in need. It's called SF New Deal. Owner of the Hawker Fare restaurant, Dolly Bautista remembers what her old business was like. "Busy! Get out the door," says Bautista. "Bar full! Wait at the door and immediately before the shelter-in-place occurs, we go down to a thousand, one day in sales." read more

SF Restaurant, Food Truck, favorite Mr. Sisig mobilizes to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – A popular Bay Area restaurant and favorite among the food truck scene is mobilizing to help feed low-income families, seniors and others in financial distress. Mr. Sisig in San Francisco is celebrating his tenth year in business by giving back during the pandemic. The Philippine street food restaurant has partnered with a group called The City Eats to feed underserved communities. In addition to delivering food to senior centers and other locations, the restaurant is also rolling out its food trucks throughout the Bay Area to help feed people who work from home. read more

The "phenomenally Asian,quot; campaign responds to growing discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – A t-shirt and social media campaign in the Bay Area is helping to empower Asian-Americans amid growing discrimination and violence during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization called Phenomenal Woman raises awareness of various social causes, and its "Phenomenally Asian,quot; merchandise campaign has grown in popularity as reports of racism and attacks on Asia continue to rise. Supporters, which include Asian-American celebrities, have been posting photos of themselves on T-shirts to celebrate Asian pride and promote positivity. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus outbreak

The Santa Clara toll reaches 103 victims; 6 more flu deaths reclassified as COVID-19 deaths

SANTA CLARA – The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak rose to 103 in Santa Clara County on Monday, including six people who were previously declared victims of the flu but were again examined and found infected by the medical examiner with the coronavirus. Over the past week, the coroner has reclassified nine deaths in the county, from flu victims to coronavirus deaths, including Patricia Dowd, 57, who died on February 6 and perhaps the first victim to die in the United States. States Two other deaths on February 17 and March 6 were from older men. On Friday, the medical examiner sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors informing them of the six new classifications. read more

Laguna Honda coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco continues slow growth

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff and residents of San Francisco's sprawling Laguna Honda senior center. According to San Francisco health officials, there was a new case reported among staff members and also an additional resident. The new cases were the first reported since April 7 and brought the number of cases to 16 among staff and five residents in the outbreak that was first reported in early March. "Laguna Honda Hospital remains a top priority in the city's response," the city said in a statement at the beginning of the outbreak. “Among the first orders issued by the city health official was one designed carefully and carefully to protect the institution, its residents, and staff. Visitor access was restricted there on March 6. " read more

Concerns over meat supply chain after processing plant outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO – These days there are new concerns about the security of the nation's food supply chain. Last week, several major meat processors closed their doors due to coronavirus infections among workers, affecting people across the country. The San Francisco Marin Food Bank feeds nearly 3,000 households each day, an increase of 70 percent more than when the pandemic occurred. Therefore, it is not surprising that a large donation on Monday from Foster Farms' frozen chicken is put to good use. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

Governor Newsom punishes scoffers at the shelter; "The virus does not take the weekend off,quot;

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday criticized people who ignored the ongoing coronavirus shelter order over the weekend and the crowded beaches in Southern California, saying "the virus doesn't go away over the weekend,quot; . In the opening of his regular update on California's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Newsom did not hesitate to punish those who behaved recklessly during the warm, sunny weekend with the state just weeks away from moving forward. towards reopening. "This virus is not removed on weekends. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our shores. The probability of having a virus free world is not realistic in the coming months. read more

Bay area public health officials will review and extend shelter orders in place until the end of May

SAN FRANCISCO – Public health officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter orders on the spot this week, largely keeping The current restrictions are in place and extending until the end of May. The new order will include limited relief from specific restrictions for a small number of low-risk activities. Details of the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated request, according to a press release from public health officials in the region. read more

San Francisco Police Issue 17 Appointments For Health Order Violations, Warns 78 Others

Police officers in San Francisco issued 17 citations to both individuals and businesses and issued warnings to 78 other people for violating health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, police chief Bill Scott said Monday. Of the 17 appointments, eight were for companies and nine for individuals. read more

San Francisco Home Stay Order extended through the end of May; JFK Drive to Golden Gate Park limited to pedestrians

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed announced Monday that the San Francisco home stay order will run through May and that part of Golden Gate Park's main thoroughfare, JFK Drive, will be closed to traffic to make room for pedestrians and runners. practice social distancing while taking some fresh air. Like all San Franciscans, Breed said she has also been questioned about the continued order to stay home, but that she must remain in her place to limit the community's spread of the coronavirus. read more

Rural Norcal counties push Newsom to reopen as Bay Area extends order of stay at home until May

SACRAMENTO – Officials in six rural northern California counties and 14 small cities in them have urged Governor Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen their economies, marking the most significant pullback by local leaders against a mandatory order to stay home in their second month. that has left 3 million people without work. Of the 500,000 people living in Sutter, Yuba, Butte, Colusa, Tehama and Glenn counties, 69 have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. Counties added at least 475 additional hospital beds to prepare for a feared surge, but so far they have only one coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit, according to a letter dated Friday that county and city leaders sent to Newsom. read more

CA is at risk of kickback as warm weather draws outsiders when ordering COVID-19 Stay Home

SAN JOSE – As six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley issued the emergency order to stay home until the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Californians that crowding on beaches and parks could trigger a revival of the virus. "This virus does not take the weekend off. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our coast," said Governor Newsom. As life under the Bay Area shelter-in-place order enters the seventh week, it remains a contrasting study. The warm weather of the weekend drew thousands of restless Californians to the shoreline beaches. read more

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

San José officials consider easing restrictions on construction jobs

SAN JOSE – While most companies will remain closed under shelter, things may soon loosen for some types of jobs in South Bay, including construction. “The opportunity with construction is that it is a heavily regulated industry. People are trained, particularly in union settings. They are trained for safety in the workplace, "said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Downtown San Jose had several major construction sites that were in progress when the shelter was installed. read more

Caltrans Moves Forward on New Highway 101 Bridge Project in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Caltrans teams made good use of the empty roads and reduced traffic due to the coronavirus shelter order over the weekend, moving forward on the new deck of the US Highway 101 bridge in San Francisco. The new northbound 101 deck at Alemany Circle just before the Interstate 280 merger will soon be ready for traffic, but major detours remain in place and Caltrans warns drivers to slow down. Construction, detours, and the northbound 101 shutdown in San Francisco began Friday. read more

Coronavirus test

UC researchers find that most COVID-19 antibody tests are done "reasonably,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Calling it the "Wild West,quot; of medical testing, a team of researchers from the University of California has made direct comparisons of several new procedures used to detect COVID-19 antibodies. As officials begin to relax shelter-in-place restrictions, one of the procedures they hope to use to control and keep the virus under control is the antibody test. Some government officials have suggested providing those who test positive with a card to get out of prison, an "immunity passport,quot; for a normal life. Some officials like to use the term "herd immunity,quot; when they speak of some returning to normal. read more

SF Breed Mayor Apologizes to FEMA for PPE Kidnapping Comments; Feds Probe Third Party Provider

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a public apology to FEMA officials on Monday after learning that an outside vendor had misled the city by claiming that the federal agency had diverted a shipment of protective gear. Personnel intended for use in San Francisco elsewhere. Breed had bitterly complained about what he thought FEMA had done during a press conference last week and in a Sunday appearance on Up News Info News' Face The Nation. "Well, there was a shipment on the way that we had purchased that actually went from China to France," Breed told Up News Info News presenter Margaret Brennan. “FEMA has the ability to confiscate part of the PPE at the border, which has happened. It's been very difficult and sometimes going through customs or needing to use a ship instead of a plane, so we've been resourceful. " read more

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Tests Now Available at Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON – Typically at this time of year, the Alameda County Fairgrounds is increasing for the opening day of the Alameda County Fair. Instead, it is now the site for COVID-19 testing. Rick Shumway is president and CEO of Stanford Health Care – Valley Care and says that Alameda County has been flattening the curve. "From a health point of view and a compliance point of view around the shelter-in-place, I think we are very fortunate to have seen the same kinds of trends and the flattening of the curve in Alameda County,quot; . read more

Commercial impact of coronavirus

The Berkeley Neighborhood Restaurant Institution, Lalimes, becomes a victim of the pandemic economy

BERKELEY – Long a presenter of the Berkeley neighborhood food scene, Lalimes has closed her doors forever, the victim of the economic recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Haig and Cindy Krikorian opened the doors of the restaurant in the North Berkeley neighborhood 35 years ago and for the nearly four decades since it was the scene of joyous celebrations. When the home shelter was first ordered, the Kirkorians left a note saying they will return, but it is now closed forever. read more

Concerns over meat supply chain after processing plant outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO – These days there are new concerns about the security of the nation's food supply chain. Last week, several major meat processors closed their doors due to coronavirus infections among workers, affecting people across the country. The San Francisco Marin Food Bank feeds nearly 3,000 households each day, an increase of 70 percent more than when the pandemic occurred. Therefore, it is not surprising that a large donation on Monday from Foster Farms' frozen chicken is put to good use. "Right now we have been able to stock up," said Barbara Abbott, V.P. of the supply chain. "But we are concerned as of this week. Just reading about the number of packers in the country that may be closing for a short period of time to get ahead of this crisis. " read more

California Bar Exam delayed until September

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Supreme Court postponed Monday the State Bar Review to authorize new attorneys from July 9-10 and September 10. The court also ordered the State Bar of California "to make every effort to administer that examination online with / or electronic supervision." About 9,000 new law school graduates were expected to take the exam on the previous dates of July 28 and 29. read more

Airbnb will force hosts to wait 24 hours between guests due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Airbnb is implementing recommended cleaning and vacancy procedures for its more than 7 million global rentals, as the coronavirus pandemic has made travelers extremely cautious about cleanliness and security. The San Francisco-based company will begin requiring that rentals remain vacant for 24 hours between check-out and when a new reservation begins. The new requirement is based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to "address the possibility of particles that can remain in the air for a few hours." read more

Federal Small Business Aid Program Ready To Restart Rocky Plagued With Computer Problems

SAN FRANCISCO – The second round of loan applications for the government's small business aid program has been delayed due to computer problems at the Small Business Administration. Lenders complained Monday that they were unable to enter their applications into the SBA system known as ETran that processes and approves loans. The agency said it notified lenders on Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications that any lender could submit at one time. The SBA began accepting applications at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time for $ 310 billion in funding. The program's initial $ 349 billion was depleted in less than two weeks after more than 1.7 million loans were approved. That first round was also slowed down by computer problems at the SBA. read more

Bay area real estate during the coronavirus pandemic: listings plummet, prices remain constant

SAN FRANCISCO – It's the spring sales season, which generally means an increase in home sales and excited prospective buyers who spend the weekends jumping from house to open house, but since the pandemic hit things have been calmed down. "I mean, who wants to move now? No one, "said Patrick Carlisle, chief market analyst at Compass Real Estate. He has been watching how sales and new home listings have come to what he describes as,quot; a squeaky high. "" The number of properties that They pulled out of the market increased by 800% in a week, "Carlisle said." The number of properties that were contracted fell by about 75%, so these are very drastic effects. " read more

Vacaville to Reopen Seasonal Farmer's Market With Coronavirus Modifications

VACAVILLE – The Vacaville Seasonal Farmer's Market will reopen Saturday at its family location at Creekwalk Plaza in Andrews Park, but with some modifications due to restrictions during the new coronavirus pandemic. Farmers markets are ranked as an essential service in the order of California home stay, providing a source of fresh produce for the community. "As our supermarkets experience increased demand and disruptions in the food chain, it is more crucial than ever to provide access to fresh, locally grown and hand-harvested produce," said Brooke Fox, executive director of the business improvement district. read more