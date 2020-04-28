Orange County residents warned about beach packaging as Los Angeles County praises locals for staying home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Summer temperatures in Southern California drove tens of thousands of people to the beaches of Orange County over the weekend.

The parking lot on the beach was closed to help encourage people to stay home as much as possible, even with officials easing some restrictions in Orange County.

Governor Gavin Newsom was not satisfied with the number of people who showed up and said he could extend the request for a home stay statewide for weeks.

"I can't impress more Californians who look at that we can't see the images as we particularly saw on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere," Newsom said.

In Los Angeles County, where stricter guidelines continue, there was a very different scene as the virus continues to spread.

Los Angeles coronavirus-related deaths doubled in just one week, and its residents are thanked for following orders to stay home.

"I commend our community for staying away from Los Angeles beaches," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter on Saturday. "From Malibu, Santa Monica, Venice, to Dockweiler – Everything Clear! Safer at home will get us there sooner. ”

My congratulations to our community for being away from the beaches of Los Angeles. From Malibu, Santa Monica, Venice, to Dockweiler – Everything clear! Safer at home will get us there sooner. pic.twitter.com/wZeJ8G8pDR – Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 25, 2020

The San Diego and Ventura beaches were also closed, drawing even larger crowds than expected to Newport and Huntington Beaches.

"It was a disaster," said one resident. "It was out of control, too many people on top of each other."

Considering the crowds last weekend, Newport Beach officials said they will vote Tuesday on whether the beaches will remain open for the next few weeks.

"There are more cases all the time in Orange County and Newport," said Newport Beach resident Leanne Colton. "It is very irresponsible to keep the beaches open."

Huntington Beach Battalion Chief Eric McCoy says if they have more visitors next weekend, beach goers won't have room to practice physical distance, which health experts said is critical to helping prevent more infections.

McCoy says Huntington Beach is carefully watching what Newport Beach decides to do because of how it could affect its crowds.

"I think a big part of our decision lies in what will happen in Newport Beach tomorrow," he said. "If they decide to close their beach, then we will have to make some really important decisions this week because I don't think we can handle the influx of people who were in Newport arriving at our beach this weekend."

A supermajority, which requires five of the seven city council members to vote in favor of the ordinance, is needed to close the beaches at Newport Beach.