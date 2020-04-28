Oprah Winfrey will be the keynote speaker for# Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, a multi-hour broadcast event scheduled for May 15 on both platforms.

Aimed at this year's seniors whose graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook and Instagram will honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation event. It will also feature words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more to be announced soon.

Miley Cyrus also has a special performance scheduled for her hit song, "The Climb." The video will air on Facebook Watch and will be available at facebook.com/facebookapp. The individual segments will be published on the @instagram account on Instagram, as well as on the social media accounts of the taxpayers.

Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020 It is produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher as executive producers and Jane Mun as executive producer and executive producer.