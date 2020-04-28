"One day at a time" to do a lively special amid the closure of the coronavirus – Up News Info

Pop TV One day at a time is getting busy The new look at the Norman Lear classic will produce a lively special on air this spring.

Like all other live-action Hollywood productions, filming in the current fourth season of One day at a time It was suspended in mid-March amid a growing coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after that One day at a time Executive producer / co-producer Gloria Calderón Kellett, whose husband is a cartoonist, brought up the idea for an animated episode with executive producer / co-executive producer Mike Royce. The two took him to ODAAT Sony Pictures TV production studio, which helped kick-start the ball.

As Up News Info has reported, animation has been the production area for television series that has continued with little interruption during the health crisis as it can be done remotely. This will also be the special one day at a time.

"In my 97 years, I never knew of a multi-camera comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," he said. ODAAT executive producer Norman Lear.

The "multi-camera" distinction is important as a single-camera comedy Community for example, also produced by Sony TV, he made an animated episode.

the One day at a time Animated special centers around the conservative family visit of Penélope. Penelope fears that with the upcoming elections, they will not be able to avoid fighting for politics. The Álvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies on how to overcome it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Jonas Diamond, executive producer and co-owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto will oversee the animation. The cast will voice their own characters and famous guests will join to be announced at a later date.

This was always a special episode about choice; It is not connected to any story this season. The original idea was to do it live with fantasy elements, possibly using VFX. When the pandemic hit and stopped television production, the creators decided to cheer him on, as he is not part of the season arc and has so many fantasy elements that lend themselves perfectly to animation. The script was rewritten with that in mind.

"As we all know, it is difficult to maintain One day at a time off the air During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family, on camera and behind the scenes, together and create more entertaining content for our fans who distance themselves at home, "said Kellett, who has been leading a industry conversation to find solutions to safely restart TV production. "This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Álvarez family in a new and colorful way as we continue to tell important and relevant stories."

The mid-season finale of One day at a time, which is Episode 6 of Season 4 and the last one filmed before the close of production, airs tonight, March 28, on Pop TV and will air simultaneously on TV Land. Simultaneously broadcasting on both ViacomCBS networks, the Latinx family comedy series established a new season with its fourth episode on April 14.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, One day at a time tells the story of the Cuban-American Alvarez family. The show features Penelope (Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno), Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Avery (India de Beaufort), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz ).

One day at a time It is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller as executive producers.