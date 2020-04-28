Olivia Munn in Bryan Singer disappears from X-Men set

Image: via Getty

Bryan Singer, director and alleged serial sexual abuser, directed Olivia Munn in X-Men: Apocalypse, during which he famous scared in the actors, they showed up to work late and occasionally didn't appear at all. This was not new to Singer, whose bad reputation is now a legend with or without multiple assault charges (not to forget assault charges!)

Olivia Munn spoke to Variety this week about working with Singer, who she says disappeared from the set for a full 10 days to deal with an alleged "thyroid problem." Munn says he kept his job and was actually hired again by the same studio to direct Bohemian Rhapsody, where he thrown the same shit and he was finally fired, it's just more evidence that Hollywood rewards bad behavior.

"It's the problem I always had in this business, long before the #MeToo movement exposed so much," Munn said. Variety. "You're in there and you see these people who keep failing, and they're not that great and you think," Really? "

Munn said that while no one thought Singer's demeanor on set was "normal," they did not call him and treated him like he was. These included people who made hiring decisions, like the one that brought Singer Bohemian Rhapsody conducting a concert, even though there were more deserving directors out there.

Munn said:

I'm saying that even before the #MeToo material was exposed, which is really horrible and just nauseating, there is also the misbehavior of people who get away with it. And nobody in the world is so talented that they deserve to disrespect other people and their time. And there are so many talented people waiting for an opportunity. I think if we make way for more of those people and hold people accountable, there are so many great human beings, directors, and artists. It is not only with women but with minorities. And representation matters. You don't know if things are possible until you see other people doing it.

Singer was fired from Bohemian RhapsodySo at least there is some justice out there. But no much.