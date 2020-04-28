‘Now you see me 3’ in process in Lionsgate with the & # 39; American Hustle & # 39; Eric Warren Singer – Up News Info

Lionsgate has hired Eric Warren Singer, an Oscar nominee for his work on American Hustle, to write the heist thriller. Now you see me 3, based on a new take by Singer.

The announcement was made today by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Erin Westerman, president of Motion Picture Production for the studio.

The film will be the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, which has grossed $ 687 million worldwide. Previous films starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, among others. A casting has not yet been established for the third installment.

Singer's remake will capture the fun, magic and spirit of the original, introducing new characters to the world and creating opportunities for the original cast to replay their roles.

Jonathan Bayme and his company Theory 11 will serve as a magical consultant for filmmakers.

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout team up again to produce. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Eric has always been fascinated by the beautiful art of deception and illusion in all its forms, and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now you see Me and it pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key cast and new characters, "said Kahane." Now you see Me The franchise has been built to keep the audience amazed and guessing. Any great magician knows that you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new movie. "