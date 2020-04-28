Normal people smooth the edges of their tortured romance: review

It can be stifling to even briefly inhabit the minds of Sally Rooney's characters. With just two outrageous popular novels in her name, the Irish writer has become famous for writing tortured relationships. Its naive and youthful characters find love in secret, escaping from friends and couples to be together. In his second book, Normal people, love does not flourish between its main characters, Connell and Marianne, but proliferates like a garden weed, devastating their lives as young adults as they do not resist each other.

If that doesn't sound like a romance, it could be because Normal people It is not a truly romantic story, at least not a classic one. But that hasn't stopped BBC Three and Hulu from adapting (very quickly, it should be noted) the story to a television series. And while it's true to the book's smothered anguish and dialogue, the inner struggle and depth of its main characters can't be seamlessly translated on screen.

Spoilers ahead.

The show begins, as the book does, with Marianne and Connell at separate ends of the high school popularity spectrum. Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a lonely insider and book lover who bites bullies, while Connell (Paul Mescal) is a smart and popular brother who joins those who tease her. They begin a private sexual relationship, represented on the show in a series of intimate graphics. scenes. Each outwardly denies the desire to be a proper match, Connell fears the judgment of his classmates; Marianne, too proud to articulate it. When they meet again at Trinity College, their social lives have been reversed: Marianne is the popular intellectual girl on campus, and Connell, the lonely, struggles to bond with her tasteful peers. They slip into sexual habits, in and out of time, and yet the limits of their respective classes and self-destructive behaviors keep them distant.

Rooney has been acclaimed As "the first great millennial writer," and while the title is hyperbolic, the most "millennial" aspect of her writing could be the manufactured coldness of Marianne and Connell, though they are only yearned for in silence. Their relationship is too stubborn for too long, in which feelings remain ambiguous and bottled. They appear to be crossed by the stars of their own free will, not by malicious external forces. And much of Rooney's book is extremely introspective, we only really get to know these characters when we get inside their heads, seeing how Marianne, as Rooney wrote about her, "lay on the ground and let him walk on her body if she wanted to. "

That honesty slip between what Connell and Marianne really feel and think and how they don't always act accordingly Normal people A text difficult to adapt to the screen. The main actors of the show do their best to translate the silent wishes of their characters in the absence of a voiceover or the context of the book, and viewers really do spend a lot of time sitting in the silence of these characters. A scene where Connell silently scans a lavish pool party at the home of a wealthy friend of Marianne's gives a quiet context to a scene where she bursts into tears after not asking if he can stay with her after losing her job. . But you will have to infer all that from very little. Daisy Edgar-Jones is gifted at transforming Marianne into different stages of adulthood, tossing between acid confidence and insecurity. But her and Mescal's talents are highlighted in the multiple and explicit sex scenes throughout the show, filtered through what often seem like Instagram-approved presets. These scenes radiate chemistry that makes the intense physical tug of your relationship credible.

But as good as the sex scenes are, they can feel like a replacement for a deeper context of the characters' relationship, one that may be impossible to translate to a screen in a show that enjoys and romanticizes silence and the lost connection. We are told that Connell and Marianne are successful and talented writers, but while in the book we are aware of their emails (Connell's are "beautiful," Marianne tells her), texts, and Connell's job descriptions, that is everything more or less. less erased in the show. As the characters retreat from high school and college scenes into darker territory, struggling with depression, eating disorders, and S&M trends, the show's timeline becomes confusing, not illustrating the forces behind these changes. Normal people It may be a more commercial and tactile romance on screen than on page, and certainly more steamy, but the brain characters that made the book's generic tensions famous and unique were softened, simply out of focus.

Normal people begins streaming on Hulu on April 29.