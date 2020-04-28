No evidence of immunity after catching Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A new question during the pandemic: Can you get Covid-19 more than once?

South Korea found that more than 200 patients tested positive for Covid-19 again after recovering.

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence of immunity for those who have already been infected.

Dr. Stanley Perlman believes that more severe cases can lead to prolonged immunity.

The WHO says we need more evidence on how effective the antibodies are and how long the immunity will last.

