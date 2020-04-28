Nicole Kidman remembers the date that made her fall in love with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban They have been married for almost 14 years. However, the 52-year-old actress remembers the moment she fell in love with the 52-year-old singer as if it were yesterday.

The Oscar winner told the story of a cover story in WSJ. MagazineMay issue.

Kidman and Urban met at the G & # 39; Day USA gala in 2005. However, it was a subsequent trip on their Harley Davidson through Woodstock, New York, followed by a romantic picnic in the woods, which led to the singer of country to capture your heart.

"I was lost, I mean, come on." Kidman recalled the post.

Kidman and Urban got married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters:Sunday (11 and Faith (9): for the next few years. She also has two children:Connor Cruise (25) and Isabella Cruise (27) – from her marriage to Tom Cruise. the Stormy days Co-stars divorced in 2001.

Over the years, fans have seen Kidman and Urban pack on the PDA and celebrate each other's professional achievements. Whether they attended each other's award shows or supported a movie premiere or concert, they have always been each other's biggest admirers.