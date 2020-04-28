Nicole Kidman remembers the date that made her fall in love with Keith Urban

Bradley Lamb
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban They have been married for almost 14 years. However, the 52-year-old actress remembers the moment she fell in love with the 52-year-old singer as if it were yesterday.

The Oscar winner told the story of a cover story in WSJ. MagazineMay issue.

Kidman and Urban met at the G & # 39; Day USA gala in 2005. However, it was a subsequent trip on their Harley Davidson through Woodstock, New York, followed by a romantic picnic in the woods, which led to the singer of country to capture your heart.

"I was lost, I mean, come on." Kidman recalled the post.

Kidman and Urban got married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters:Sunday (11 and Faith (9): for the next few years. She also has two children:Connor Cruise (25) and Isabella Cruise (27) – from her marriage to Tom Cruise. the Stormy days Co-stars divorced in 2001.

Over the years, fans have seen Kidman and Urban pack on the PDA and celebrate each other's professional achievements. Whether they attended each other's award shows or supported a movie premiere or concert, they have always been each other's biggest admirers.

They also continued to put their family first.

"I will stream movies," Kidman told the magazine, noting that he will sometimes choose projects based on whether he has a supporting role or whether he can film on the East Coast during the months when his youngest children are in school. Sometimes he also brings the kids in to wear. They have even had small roles in some of their projects, including Big Little Lies. However, she told the store that she and Urban always have an "elaborate system for keeping the family together."

"When Keith is not on tour, it is much easier," he said. "He will be touring next year, and then I just won't work as much. He will literally get lopsided and we will change him. We don't have the answers, but all we know is that we won't put ourselves in danger."

To see some of the cutest Kidman and Urban moments over the years, check out the gallery below.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

May 19, 2013

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Look with love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Dave Benett / Getty Images

November 22, 2015

The Hollywood couple shows off their camera pose at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

May 13, 2015

The couple adopts their distinctive pose, bowing and looking each other in the eye, American idol end in hollywood.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards 2016, Candids

Mark Davis / Getty Images for Turner

January 30, 2016

This candid photo shows that the couple does this IRL pose and not just on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ACM 2016

David Becker / Getty Images

April 3, 2016

In this photo, the couple offers a variation of their characteristic pose. Instead of looking into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans down to whisper in her ear. LOVELY!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Oscar 2017, Academy Awards, Candids

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

February 26, 2017

The duo looks into each other's eyes again, but Nicole makes the photo even sweeter by placing her hands on Keith's face.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

LOIC VENANCE / AFP / Getty Images

May 22, 2017

The two looks in love with each other on the red carpet of the premiere of The murder of a sacred deer.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Artists of the Year

John Shearer / Getty Images for CMT

October 18, 2017

This pose is everything and the couple now has everything in a science.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Facebook

November 8, 2017

The couple from list A shares an intimate kiss in this adorable photo that Nicole shared on Facebook.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmy, Candids

John Salangsang / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images

September 17, 2017

In this 2017 Emmy Awards photo, it's up to Keith to look down as Nicole leans in.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lincoln Center

May 29, 2018

Nicole and Keith hug on stage during the Lincoln Center American Songbook Gala.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, CMA 2018

A B C

November 14, 2018

The fan-favorite couple hugged each other after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

John Shearer / Getty Images for the Country Music Association

November 14, 2018

#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a photo at the CMA Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

James D. Morgan / Getty Images)

January 24, 2019

The actress hugs her husband during the semifinal match at the Australian Open.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer / ACMA2019 / Getty Images for ACM

April 7, 2019

This beautiful moment between the couple was captured at the ACM Awards 2019.

To read her full interview, see the May issue of WSJ. Magazine.

