Nicole Kidman remembers the date that made her fall in love with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban They have been married for almost 14 years. However, the 52-year-old actress remembers the moment she fell in love with the 52-year-old singer as if it were yesterday.
The Oscar winner told the story of a cover story in WSJ. MagazineMay issue.
Kidman and Urban met at the G & # 39; Day USA gala in 2005. However, it was a subsequent trip on their Harley Davidson through Woodstock, New York, followed by a romantic picnic in the woods, which led to the singer of country to capture your heart.
"I was lost, I mean, come on." Kidman recalled the post.
Kidman and Urban got married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters:Sunday (11 and Faith (9): for the next few years. She also has two children:Connor Cruise (25) and Isabella Cruise (27) – from her marriage to Tom Cruise. the Stormy days Co-stars divorced in 2001.
Over the years, fans have seen Kidman and Urban pack on the PDA and celebrate each other's professional achievements. Whether they attended each other's award shows or supported a movie premiere or concert, they have always been each other's biggest admirers.
They also continued to put their family first.
"I will stream movies," Kidman told the magazine, noting that he will sometimes choose projects based on whether he has a supporting role or whether he can film on the East Coast during the months when his youngest children are in school. Sometimes he also brings the kids in to wear. They have even had small roles in some of their projects, including Big Little Lies. However, she told the store that she and Urban always have an "elaborate system for keeping the family together."
"When Keith is not on tour, it is much easier," he said. "He will be touring next year, and then I just won't work as much. He will literally get lopsided and we will change him. We don't have the answers, but all we know is that we won't put ourselves in danger."
To see some of the cutest Kidman and Urban moments over the years, check out the gallery below.
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images
May 19, 2013
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Look with love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
November 22, 2015
The Hollywood couple shows off their camera pose at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
May 13, 2015
The couple adopts their distinctive pose, bowing and looking each other in the eye, American idol end in hollywood.
Mark Davis / Getty Images for Turner
January 30, 2016
This candid photo shows that the couple does this IRL pose and not just on the red carpet.
David Becker / Getty Images
April 3, 2016
In this photo, the couple offers a variation of their characteristic pose. Instead of looking into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans down to whisper in her ear. LOVELY!
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
February 26, 2017
The duo looks into each other's eyes again, but Nicole makes the photo even sweeter by placing her hands on Keith's face.
LOIC VENANCE / AFP / Getty Images
May 22, 2017
The two looks in love with each other on the red carpet of the premiere of The murder of a sacred deer.
John Shearer / Getty Images for CMT
October 18, 2017
This pose is everything and the couple now has everything in a science.
November 8, 2017
The couple from list A shares an intimate kiss in this adorable photo that Nicole shared on Facebook.
John Salangsang / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images
September 17, 2017
In this 2017 Emmy Awards photo, it's up to Keith to look down as Nicole leans in.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Lincoln Center
May 29, 2018
Nicole and Keith hug on stage during the Lincoln Center American Songbook Gala.
A B C
November 14, 2018
The fan-favorite couple hugged each other after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards.
John Shearer / Getty Images for the Country Music Association
November 14, 2018
#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a photo at the CMA Awards.
James D. Morgan / Getty Images)
January 24, 2019
The actress hugs her husband during the semifinal match at the Australian Open.
John Shearer / ACMA2019 / Getty Images for ACM
April 7, 2019
This beautiful moment between the couple was captured at the ACM Awards 2019.
To read her full interview, see the May issue of WSJ. Magazine.
