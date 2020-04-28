Nick Viall criticizes liar Madison Prewett about Peter Weber Comments

Nick Viall not exactly on the Madison team right now.

During the Tuesday episode of his podcast Viall Filesfirst Single she cast some shadow on Madison Prewett, speculating that there is more to it than meets the eye.

While discussing Prewett's recent claims that Peter Weber wanted to rekindle their relationship days before sparking romance rumors with Kelley FlanaganViall shared that she has a reputation for being a "liar." She also alleged that the theories of fans calling Prewett for managing her own fan account, which fans believe she used to represent herself positively, are true.

"We also know that Madison is a bit of a liar," she said. "People want to forget, I know Madison wants to forget it, but her Instagram … It's a fact that she did that. And, listen, it's silly and trivial and there's a logical explanation for that, you know, she wanted people like her. It's totally identifiable. "