Nick Viall criticizes liar Madison Prewett about Peter Weber Comments

Nick Viall not exactly on the Madison team right now.
During the Tuesday episode of his podcast Viall Filesfirst Single she cast some shadow on Madison Prewett, speculating that there is more to it than meets the eye.
While discussing Prewett's recent claims that Peter Weber wanted to rekindle their relationship days before sparking romance rumors with Kelley FlanaganViall shared that she has a reputation for being a "liar." She also alleged that the theories of fans calling Prewett for managing her own fan account, which fans believe she used to represent herself positively, are true.
"We also know that Madison is a bit of a liar," she said. "People want to forget, I know Madison wants to forget it, but her Instagram … It's a fact that she did that. And, listen, it's silly and trivial and there's a logical explanation for that, you know, she wanted people like her. It's totally identifiable. "
This then launched Viall into a fiery tirade over the Single second place character. "I'm more critical of that, and I know Madison thinks I don't like it, and I know people think I've been tough on Madison," he explained. "I think it's okay; I've even defended Madison."
"But if you are going to be fair and you are going to be pious and you are going to talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be an example for young women, blah blah blah, I have you at a higher level, so don't be liar, "Viall continued. "Don't be vain. I'm vain, I can be vain. Don't make your family wear Bruce Pearl & # 39;s home for his hometown and sell it as his own home when it is not his home. "
Before concluding, he added: "I don't like that if you're going to be super godly. I've talked to producers and they like Madison, but they also think it can be a little manipulative and a bit of a liar."
Viall was also featured in Prewett's recent TikTok video, which fueled rumors of a dispute between her and Flanagan earlier this month. Knowing what it's like to be in Weber's place, he showed some support for the fan-favorite driver, explaining that he hadn't received "enough credit,quot; after his dramatic Single season.
"Every bachelor goes through that, like, especially the bottom three women of your season love it, like … they starve for attention. You know, like, all these girls who appeared on Madison's Snapchat, or TikTok , whatever f – k I was doing, "he said. "To get headlines, like," Peter's women cast a shadow on Peter, "like, he gets annoyed, right? Like, they have no connection to him."
%MINIFYHTMLcba521b8d004a7bb95166a87aa772fc612%