NHL reportedly plans to start 2020-20 season in December

As the NHL focuses on a "core cities,quot; plan to resume the 2019-20 season, it is also evaluating options for when to start the 2020-21 season. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the league has discussed a December start date.

LeBrun reports that the league hopes to squeeze out a full 82-game schedule next season. The Weekend of the Stars would be eliminated and the weeks of rest and the Christmas holidays would be shortened. The regular season would run through May and the playoffs would run through July.

One of the reasons for the December start date is the amount of time it will take to complete the 2019-20 season, if it resumes. Several team executives told LeBrun that the NHL is willing to go as far as September and perhaps October to finish the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Another reason LeBrun gave for the December start date: The teams think they need fans in the arenas next season. The team's executives told him they are well off this season without fans because the league has already completed 85 percent of the regular season and earned corresponding money.

"Most teams can't even think to start (next season) without fans in the building," writes LeBrun. "Some organizations have told me that they would lose less money simply by staying dark."

He adds that the teams hope that a start in December will give them enough time to be in a better position to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

An early January for the 2020-21 season has also come forward, but a league source told LeBrun that "he would be putting pressure on him."

The league reportedly dropped its neutral sites plan on April 21 and began focusing on "core cities." Three days later, Calgary Flames CEO Brad Treliving said the "core cities,quot; proposal was gaining traction.

The NHL season has been on hiatus since March 12. The teams have been told to remain in quarantine until April 30.