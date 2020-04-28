NHL Now Sells Equipment-Specific Facial Coatings to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

The NHL has stepped up its charitable arm as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt the league's 2019-20 season.

On Tuesday, the league announced that NHL licensed fabric covers are now available on NHLShop.com for all 31 teams. NHL proceeds will support the Feeding America (USA) COVID-19 Response Fund and Food Banks Canada.

"The health, wellness and safety of our fans and of all communities in Canada, the United States and around the world is our number one priority," said Kim Davis, executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and issues. NHL legislatures in a press release. "We are committed to assisting in the effort to support the coverage guidelines for CDC and Health Canada with the significant benefit and result of assisting food banks in the United States and Canada in their efforts to feed people in need. during this unprecedented time. "

With most states and cities requiring face covering when venturing outside to contain the spread of the virus, fans can now buy a three-pack to support their favorite team while giving back to their community. Strictly intended for personal use, the FOCO-made masks cost $ 24.99 and come with a cotton lining.

"As a longtime NHL licensee, FOCO is proud to be involved in the NHL campaign to support COVID-19 relief efforts by Feeding America and Food Bank Canada," said Michael Lewis, FOCO CEO. "In addition to manufacturing the face liners, FOCO will also make contributions to support the efforts of the two organizations."

Feeding America and Food Banks Canada are hunger relief organizations that provide meals and food across the continent.