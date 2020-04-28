NGL Collective Launches Stay-At-Home #UnidosTogether Initiative – Up News Info

NGL Collective (New Generation Latinos), a media company founded by actor John Leguizamo and David Chitel, launched #UnidosTogether, a new initiative that will use multiple brands and cross-platform celebrities to unite, empower and entertain diverse communities with content. while taking refuge in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the #UnidosTogether site, the public will have access to curated cultural entertainment for the Latinx community and beyond. This includes weekly live celebrity interview recipes, Latino chef recipes, live DJ / artist parties, content from fashion and wellness influencers, as well as financial experts to provide a variety of education and entertainment programs on I live as the world distances itself socially. It will also include the newly launched podcast. Hispanicize Hangout.

Those who are ready to participate in #UnidosTogether include Leguizamo, Danay Garcia (Prison Break, Fear the Walking Dead), Daniella Alonso (Dynasty), Rafael De La Fuente (Dynasty, Empire), Julissa Bermúdez (Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne), Adam Rodríguez (Penny dreadful), Eddie Garza (TV Chef and Senior Manager, Food For the Humane Society) and more.

"At NGL Collective we believe it is our responsibility to do something extra to give back to the community that gives us so much, and help spread a little joy, comfort and challenge, I mean, fun during these uncertain times," Chitel said. “Our sincere hope is that #UnidosTogether will somehow bring a sense of inspiration about the collective power of the Latinx community and what we can achieve together, regardless of the obstacles that the world presents.

NGL Collective is a pioneer of new media and entertainment that connects advertisers and next-generation Latinos through video on platforms in language, culture and context. NGL operates the following brands that are part of #UnidosTogether:

Hispanic cuisine: The ideal place to reach Latinx cuisine enthusiasts who appreciate the different dishes, foods and traditions of their countries of origin. Hispanic Kitchen presents thousands of recipes and cooking tips for those who visit the site, follow on social media, and / or subscribe to our email newsletter.

Latin mothers: The leading destination for the modern mom. Our panel of leading Latino social influencers and celebrities covers the latest in beauty, fashion, parenting tips, style, relationships, career, and all the topics that matter most to Latina moms.

Hispanicize: The largest and most iconic Latinx online / offline platform of its kind featuring Latinx's top influencers, content creators, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and top executives in media, marketing, and entertainment. Hispanicize draws thousands of attendees to our live events every year, supported by our fingerprint and proprietary social AI technology to amplify our content on social media.