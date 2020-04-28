NFL Power Rating: Buccaneers, Bills join the top tier; Patriots and bears lag behind after 2020 draft

The Chiefs have serious competition heading into the 2020 NFL season. Kansas City finished the 2019 playoffs at the top as a Super Bowl champion in February, but NFL free agency in March and the newly completed NFL Draft have done much to shake up the league's hierarchical order.

Several winning teams, including the Chiefs, have maintained or strengthened their contender status. But based on personnel movements in the past two months, many other teams have improved a lot. Similarly, those teams that have had more key subtractions than additions are positioned for a slide that enters the low season virtual program.

Gathering all the teams together, how do we see everyone piling up against each other, numbers 1 to 32 now entering May? Here are the latest updated NFL rankings from Sporting News.

NFL power rankings 2020

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs tagged Chris Jones and didn't lose much beyond the cornerback's depth in the offseason. They also improved around Patrick Mahomes with Clyde Edwards-Helaine in the first round and drafted an initial linebacker improvement at Willie Gay Jr. What other teams did in the draft suggests they are chasing the champions' explosive offense.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost quarterback Yanda when they retired, but they have a couple of rookie replacement options. They also improved the skill positions around Lamar Jackson with J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche. They were also aggressive in filling the defensive holes with Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike, and Malik Harrison. The Ravens' offensive feat should be complemented by more plays on the other side.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are pretty much the same team as their NFC championship, except that rookies replace DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders in Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. They brought in Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward for the defense and also kept their depth. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo will prevent the team from having a Super Bowl hangover.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers finished last year on the cusp of the playoffs with their best defense and improving pass defense. They just needed a cleaner, more efficient offense to be a big contender with Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles. Exit Jameis Winston and enter Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Tristan Wirfs, Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson. They also brought Ndamukong Suh back to anchor the defense and got a much-needed upgrade safe with Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs' status as Super Bowl contenders is real.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Bills' offensive improvements around Josh Allen had a strong second round with Stefon Diggs and Zack Moss in the mix to fit in with all of their successful skill and line changes from a year ago. The defense lost Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Lorenzo Alexander, but added A.J. Klein, A.J. Epenesa and Quinton Jefferson. Buffalo should rule the AFC East with the Patriots finally moving away from Brady and also be a bigger factor in the playoffs.

6. New Orleans Saints

The Saints added Sanders to wide receiver and selected Zack Baun to replace Klein, giving them the same winning starters now around Drew Brees, as César Ruiz and Adam Trautman are more help by 2021. The NFC South became much more difficult. to win again, however, with the Bucs' mighty offseason.

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings improved somewhat despite the need to separate from Diggs, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander, although they retained Anthony Harris. They were smart to load into draft picks to be younger, faster, and faster. First-round players Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney will have an immediate big impact on the biggest starting roles. The rest of the draft greatly increased his defensive depth. Mike Zimmer's team can jump from wild cards to division champions.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' dominant defense will feel the loss of Javon Hargrave, but it's still loaded elsewhere. The offense added Chase Claypool, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Eric Ebron to create more skill position pop for a healthy returning Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers almost made the playoffs without Big Ben, so they should be considered strong wild card favorites with an outside chance of displacing the Ravens from first place.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are lucky to have a good 13-3 team with their 2019 veteran enhancements, but they still lost Bryan Bulaga on offense and Blake Martinez formed the defense, weakening both right tackle and linebacker. Failing to upgrade at wide receiver and instead recruiting Jordan Love can haunt them (and Aaron Rodgers). The Packers fall into wild card consideration and are a team with notice of dropping out of the playoffs.

10. Tennessee Titans

The Titans kept Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry's combination intact, and have viable options to replace Jack Conklin at right tackle. Defensively, they also got Vic Bealsey Jr. and Krisitan Fulton to compensate for not bringing Cameron Wake and Logan Ryan back. The AFC runner-up should be considered the latest AFC South favorite.

11. Dallas Cowboys

They have a good new training drive with Mike McCarthy and Mike Nolan. They lost Randall Cobb and Travis Frederick offensively, but bounced back well with CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Biadasz. They also robbed Bradlee Anae and Neville Gailmore for their renewed defensive front to replace Robert Quinn and Maliek Collins. Byron Jones will be difficult to replace at cornerback, but rookie Trevon Diggs may be a star, and Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix is ​​a coverage upgrade from Jeff Heath.

12. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks shuffled a few things around Russell Wilson, with Phillip Dorsett and Greg Olsen going in to help the passing game and Brandon Shell taking over at right tackle. But they still have the same strong philosophy of running first and pitching. Defensively, they have rebuilt the secondary very well, but there are many question marks on front seven with the need to review their defensive line. They could also lose their playoff status, even with another winning season with Wlson.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles return Doug Pederson's seasoned offense with Carson Wentz, getting the new fast catcher they needed at Jalen Reagor. Defensively, they further strengthened his forehead with Hargrave and managed to get Darius Slay to clean up the cornerback, but the linebacker and safety (without Malcolm Jenkins) will be concerns. They will be in a tight fight with the Cowboys in the NFC East once again.

14. Houston Texans

The offense is undergoing a big change with DeAndre Hopkins offstage for DeShaun Watson. But David Johnson, Brandin Cooks, and Randall Cobb were hired to assist in the passing game with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills. The defense remains stable, with rookie Ross Blacklock as a good way to recover from D.J. Free agency reader. Texans, however, seem destined to see the end of their division title streak.

15. Denver Broncos

What didn't the Broncos do to improve Drew Lock as they transition to the offensive for Pat Shurmur? Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Lloyd Cushenberry and Graham Glasgow are five new Denver starters. On the defensive side, however, there are concerns with less line depth, a limited set of inside linebackers and a downgrade in the corner with A.J. Bouye replaces Chris Harris Jr. They're on the fence as AFC playoff sleepers.

16. New York Giants

The Giants improved on right tackle with Andrew Thomas as needed for their offense, which is quite promising with Daniel Jones entering Year 2 under Joe Judge and Jason Garrett. Defensively, they made three new impact starters in their last seven at Martinez, James Bradberry and Xavier McKinney. The Giants will be NFC playoff sleepers.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Getting Henry Ruggs III to be his favorite player was key to the offense and everything will have remained unchanged since 2019. However, Derek Carr needs to stay efficient but take more command to make his passing game really dangerous. Defense is the real side to watch a playoff push as Maliek Collins, Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski and Jeff Heath are new good complementary headlines for Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and Jonathan Abram.

18. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' offense will look very different with quarterback Philip Rivers and rookies Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. with key roles on the field and receiving bodies, respectively. The defensive line got the ideal buck in Buckner, but there are many more question marks everywhere. The Colts are a difficult team to measure, but they are somewhere in the middle of the AFC.

19. New England Patriots

Because they have Bill Belichick, it's hard to leave the powerhouse that has won 11 consecutive division titles lower than this, despite losing the GOAT in the quarterback and still having only Jarrett Stidham to replace him. Beyond Brady, they also lost a lot of reliability in their critical linebacker corps. But the Patriots can reinvent themselves as a career-oriented team with a strong line and deep field, and Belichick will find a way to make those defensive rookies contribute immediately. They go from annual playoff blocks to hopes of being in the AFC wild card mix.

20. Cleveland Browns

The Browns had a good early vibe with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry taking over. His offense was much better to help Baker Mayfield be more efficient with new tackles Conklin and Jedrick Wills and tight end Austin Hooper. The defense lost Joe Schobert, making him weaker as a linebacker, but stronger in safety with Grant Delpit and Karl Joseph. File them with the previous three teams that have AFC wildcard considerations.

21. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals gained two new key starters around Kyler Murray by trading for Hopkins and recruiting Josh Jones. They also made three impact defensive starters at Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Phillips and De & # 39; Vondre Campbell. They'll get a lot better in the NFC West, but it's hard to see them compete for a wild card in a tough division and high-level conference.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are strong candidates for recovery, but the quarterback's situation with Tyrod Taylor against Justin Herbert makes it difficult to trust them. They also still have a big hole at left tackle without Russell Okung. Defensively, they got Joseph, Harris and rookie Kenneth Murray to improve. But the entire AFC West also improved with the Broncos and Raiders better positioned to put pressure on the Chiefs.

23. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons will have a new offensive appearance with Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst replacing Devonta Freeman and Hooper, but they are more or less the same with Matt Ryan. Defensively, Dante Fowler Jr. is a huge improvement over Beasley, while A.J. Terrell brings fresh legs to replace Desmond Trufant. They feel like a team floating around .500 again in a tough division with the Bucs and Saints.

24. Chicago Bears

Adding Nick Foles could have created a different kind of mess in QB vs. Mitchell Trubisky, and the defense, while still strong in the top seven, does have some key holes in the secondary. The Vikings and Packers remain the NFC North class.

25. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams entered a salary cap hell, which meant going from Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks on offense and Dante Fowler Jr., Cory Littleton and Clay Matthews on defense. They need to rediscover hasty and fleeting explosions. They are weaker on the nose, linebacker and secondary. Sean McVay can help them achieve more, but that may still be playing in last place in the NFC West.

26. New York Jets

The Jets made some good offensive improvements with wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims, in addition to offensive tacklers George Fant and Mekhi Becton. Defensively, a healthy C.J. Mosley would help, along with rookie running back Jabari Zuniga and veteran cornerback Pierre Desir. Overall, they still seem shaky with Adam Gase, and they're likely stuck in third-place mediocrity in the AFC East.

27. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow will immediately stop them from being the worst team in the league again. They still can't go too far with the Ravens, Steelers and Browns on the rise in the AFC North. Burrow will be joined by healthy left tackle Jonah Williams and rookie Tee Higgins as new offensive starters. Then consider D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Akeem-Davis Gaither, Waynes and Vonn Bell give them five defensive improvements. The rebuilding of the Bengals got off to a great start because they spent and recruited so well.

28. Detroit Lions

The Lions will regain Matthew Stafford's health to make them more competitive, but they are still stuck in a tough division. They are expected to have three new offensive starters at De & # 39; Andre Swift, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. They have five new defense starters at Julian Okwara, Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, Jeff Okudah and Trufant. Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia made a lot of changes with an "improve now,quot; ultimatum, but it may not be enough.

29. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers turn to Teddy Bridgewater as a quarterback and help him with new fast and deep threat Robby Anderson and new left tackle Russell Okung. They went nuts with their defense project, bringing in many bodies for their post-Luke Kuechly, post-Ron Rivera defensive rebuild, with Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos ready to start in prominent rookie roles. Matt Rhule, Joe Brady and Phil Snow are bound to take a lot of opening bumps, however, as a distant fourth in a stronger division.

30. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' busy trading season included the addition of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and the grand prize, Byron Jones. But they are still undergoing significant changes after a 5-11 rally with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season. They may have to go back two steps in 2020 to go four steps forward in 2021.

31. Washington Redskins

The Redskins have a cloud over the quarterback with Kyle Allen in the mix with Dwayne Haskins. They are still limited in offensive skill positions and remain weak on the line. They can get a big defensive boost from Chase Young, but they have trouble there at linebacker and high school as they transition to a 4-3 base with Rivera and Jack Del Rio. With the Cowboys and Eagles still going strong and the Giants improving a lot, last place is in the NFC East.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars, turning the QB job over to Gardner Minshew in the short term, garnered some additional assets for their offense at Laviska Shenault Jr. and Tyler Eifert. But the big change continues on the defensive with Campbell, Bouye and Marcell Dareus missing and perhaps Yannick Ngaukoe is still headed there. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, Schobert and C.J. Henderson will help, but the Jags should be considered Trevor Lawrence's favorites in the 2021 draft.