Newsom Says California "Weeks, Not Months,quot; Far From Opening Some Businesses, Schools – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom offered additional details Tuesday about plans for the state's economic recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, saying some companies, schools and child care facilities could be weeks away. of reopening.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Newsom said Tuesday that progress had been made on each of the six key indicators that would lead to the lifting of the shelter-in-place order in California, leading to cautious optimism about the ability to begin the process of modifying the stay in the place. house order But he cautioned that Californians need to keep up with practices that have brought the state to the point where modifications are now within reach.

SLIDE: California Officials Outline Steps to End Coronavirus Refugee Order

"I want to warn everyone, if we go back too fast … a second wave could start that could cause even more damage than the first," Newsom said. “The virus is not gone. This virus has durability and there may be, as we will see, seasonality. "

After reviewing some of the other indicators that are impacting the current order of housing and the progress being made in those areas, Newsom focused on the ability of businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing. .

"We believe we are weeks, not months, away from making significant modifications to that indicator," Newsom said.

Physical and environmental changes would be required in businesses, schools, and child care facilities to protect all workers, customers, and students. We will not go back to the way we used to be until we get the kind of immunity we all expect or the vaccine we expect, "Newsom said.

Dr. Sonia Angell, State Health Officer, said any modifications to the stay-at-home order will be guided with the knowledge that COVID-19 will not go away anytime soon, modifications to the order will be guided by health risk and a commitment to equity. and the responsibility to move forward must be assumed by all: individuals, companies and government.

Angell listed four stages of businesses to adapt and modify to reopen in California, of which the state is currently in Stage 1:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Safety and preparedness: making essential workforce environments as safe as possible Least risk workplaces: retail / manufacturing / offices / public spaces; modified schools and nurseries Higher risk workplaces: gyms / spas / salons, other activities with close contact Completion of stay-at-home order: conventions, entertainment venues, large public gatherings

To advance from Stage 1, Angell indicated that this would be determined by having adequate tests, contact tracing, PPE and hospital overvoltage capacity available, as well as adaptations to workplaces and reinforcing behavioral changes.

In Stage 2, Angell said lower-risk companies could reopen once the adaptations have been made. Those businesses include some retailers (particularly cases where curb pickup is an option), manufacturing, and offices (when telecommuting is not an option).

Dr. Angell said that the transition to Stage 2 would occur through a statewide modification of the state home stay order, although there would be room later for some regional adaptations and modifications to the restrictions after it was reached. Stage 2.

Newsom said there have also been discussions about starting the next school year earlier due to concerns about learning loss from being out of the school setting for so long.

“We recognize that there has been a loss of learning due to this disruption. We are concerned about this learning loss, even in the summer, "Newsom said." So we are considering an even earlier school year in the fall – as late as late July or early August. "

Newsom said that, as always, the state would be guided by data and science, and not driven by politics or protests. Reopening business and modifying stay-at-home orders will require major changes in the way people are used to doing things.

"I want to deeply emphasize the importance of protecting customers and, of course, workers," Newsom explained. "We are trying to provide that in the coming weeks, so that you can start planning and looking at your own supply chains, seeing your own ability to change the physical and environmental in your businesses, and seeing the guidelines that we will,quot; move forward in a very specific way and prescriptive, sector by sector, to guide us on what we can do and what we cannot do ”.

Regarding the state's coronavirus case numbers, California experienced a 3.6 percent increase in the total number of cases to 45,031 as of Tuesday. Deaths in the state rose 3.1 percent to a total of 1,809 COVID-19 victims with 54 new deaths since Monday.

While there was a 2.5 percent increase in the number of hospitalizations, Newsom noted that the number of patients in the ICU remained stable.