New leak suggests Chromecast Ultra with remote will launch soon

Google is expected to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra in the coming weeks.

The device will have a remote control, support for Google Assistant, as well as support for Android TV.

The new listings on Taiwan's NCC regulator seem to confirm both the new Ultra streaming player and the remote that will be sold along with it.

The Chromecast media player is one of the best products released in recent years, and it has certainly been a success for Google. The company has continued to improve the affordable device over the years, changing the design and releasing a more expensive version with additional features. However, the Chromecast Ultra was not updated when Google released the third-generation Chromecast, and it is due to an update of its own.

We recently heard that the new Ultra will come with some unusual features for a Chromecast, including built-in Android TV and remote, and there is now more evidence to back up those rumors.

Was 9to5Google which reported details in mid-March of the unannounced Chromecast Ultra. At that time, we heard that the new dongle would closely resemble the current model. The dongle will resemble the 2018 Chromecast model, with a new Google logo and an HDMI connector similar to the current Ultra model.

But the new device will also feature remote and integrated support for Android TV. These are massive updates to the media player, and it will be interesting to see how that affects the Ultra's price. The current model is selling for $ 59 on the Google Store right now, which is $ 10 off its normal price.

The new device is expected to support 4K HDR, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. According to reports, the remote control will be a cross between the Daydream View remote and the Apple TV remote. The remote control will also have a button to invoke the Google Assistant and a microphone, according to the report. In addition to that, the remote control can be programmed to work with your TV.

The Ultra remote control was spotted at the FCC site in March and has now appeared on the Taiwan NCC certification agency. Further, MySmartPrice discovered a listing for the new Chromecast Ultra dongle at the NCC. All this seems to indicate that the new Chromecast Ultra announcement is imminent.

The Chromecast Ultra 2020 would likely have been unveiled at the I / O 2020 developer conference, which Google was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Google is also expected to unveil the new Pixel 4a in the coming weeks. NCC listings do not include any images of the new Chromecast Ultra or its remote control, but MySmartPrice He says he can confirm that the remote will feature a microphone, which seems to back up previous claims of Google Assistant tech support.

