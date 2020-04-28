%MINIFYHTML31735092983bcd9280cb2c786e758e8e12%

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has not played soccer since Nov. 18, 2018, the day he suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula rights in a game against the Texans.

The injury not only forced her hospitalization for a month, and eight more months of recovery, but also required 17 surgeries to repair it. Smith, who said there was genuine fear that he would have to have his leg amputated, said he was lucky to be alive.

While those details certainly paint a heartbreaking picture of his ordeal, none of that compares to the actual photo of his post-surgery leg, one that will air in a Friday E: 60 documentary detailing the injury and Smith's rehab. That photo was leaked to social media on Tuesday, illustrating in gruesome detail the difficulties he went through just to recover.

(Sporting News will not insert the photo, but it is linked here)

Smith said he knew immediately the impact of his injury when he looked down and saw that "my leg was not straight." He forced Smith to miss the entirety of the 2019 season, although he has said he still has hopes of playing again in the NFL.

"I'm still determined (to play), I'm still marching down the road, I'm still optimistic," Smith said. "I want to push him, for the sake of the challenge. I want to see what I have. … I enjoy the challenge, even for this (recovery), to come here and be with the boys."

If Smith can get back on the field, it may be one of the most amazing feats in NFL history.