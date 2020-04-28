Netflix Renews Its First African Original Series – Up News Info

Netflix has renewed its first African original Queen sono for a second season

Protagonist QuanticoIn Pearl Thusi, she focuses on a highly-trained spy who takes on dangerous missions while facing challenges in her personal life. The second season will see her search for the truth, as her new need for revenge leads her on a mission in Africa.

Queen sono It was created by director Kagiso Lediga, who worked with Thusi on a dark romantic comedy. Capturing feelingsand executive producer Tamsin Andersson, who produced Capturing feelings. The Johannesburg-based Diprente Films put on the show, and season 2 production is expected to begin later this year.

Dorothy Ghettuba, who directs the African originals on Netflix, said: "The first season of Queen sono It marked the beginning of our journey to introduce the world to exciting stories being made in Africa. It was an unprecedented portrayal of a strong black female lead on African television.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"In the first season of Queen sonoWe saw value and glamor, strength and vulnerability, as well as the past and the present, converge in a powerful narrative that explores the complexities and nuances of the African experience. Kagiso Lediga and the Diprente team presented a compelling story that resonated with our viewers and we can't wait to see what they have in store for Queen Sono next season. "

Following the success of Queen sonoNetflix is ​​planning its second African world original: Blood and water – a drama series for young adults set in Cape Town, South Africa.