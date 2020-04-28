Netflix Boards Prince Harry Kids Show Episode – Up News Info

Netflix and ViacomCBS Channel 5 Uploaded a Special 75th Anniversary Episode of Mattel's Classic Kids Show Thomas and his friends, which will be presented by Prince Harry and will feature the British royal family.

Netflix will debut Thomas and his friends: the real engine on May 1 after acquiring American rights to the animated series earlier this year. Channel 5 Milk shake! The brand will air the episode in the UK on May 2.

The 22-minute story will see Thomas the Tank Engine travel to London for the first time, and features the Queen and Prince of Wales as a child. Girl is gone Star Rosamund Pike will also voice a new character named Duchess of Loughborough.

Prince Harry recorded his introduction to the episode in January. He said, "I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas and friends and be transported to new places through their adventures. I am very proud to have been invited to participate in this special episode. "

Pike added: “It is an absolute honor to have the opportunity to appear on the show and I assume that it is a great responsibility to play Duchess, who is a charming, warm and bubbly effervescent type of engine that draws me in incredibly because she is so eager to do things right. "

The Thomas the Tank Engine character was born in a series of books by the Rev. Wilbert Awdry, first published in 1945. A television series about the talking tank engine was launched in 1984 on ITV in the UK.