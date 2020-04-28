NEON promotes Elissa Federoff to president of distribution, Christina Zisa to president of advertising – Up News Info

NEON has promoted Elissa Federoff to President of Distribution and Christina Zisa to President of Advertising.

The news comes in the wake of the dealer's incredible success with Bong Joon Ho. Parasite who raised over $ 54 million in the B.O. and become a tour de force at the Oscars with a Best Picture win, the first time for a foreign language title. Both Federoff and Zisa have been with NEON since its inception in January 2017.

"Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone of NEON's success since its launch. In no time, they broke multiple box office records and changed the history of the Academy Awards forever. Personally and professionally, they represent all things. that make NEON a unique and special place for filmmakers and movies to thrive. The future of cinema looks bright with these caretakers at the helm, and I can't wait to see what they'll accomplish next, "said the CEO and founder of NEON, Tom Quinn.

Federoff, previously Executive Vice President of Theater Distribution, has been overseeing NEON's launch strategy on all of its titles, positioning the distributor as an image provider for retail chains and art circuits. It has also been key to increasing NEON's capabilities directly to the consumer with virtual cinema. Federoff previously worked at The Orchard, RADiUS boutique brand, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Lionsgate.

Zisa, formerly EVP of Advertising, created and implemented all the awards, events and advertising campaigns for the NEON list, including Parasite, Honeyland and I tonya His campaigns garnered 13 Oscar nominations, 7 Academy Awards, including the landmark SAG Ensemble and Best Picture for Parasite. Zisa previously worked with Quinn on the RADiUS boutique label.

In just three years, NEON has collected 12 Oscars, 5 wins, including Best Picture, and has already grossed over $ 150 million at the box office with movies like: Todd Douglas Miller Apollo 11, the highest grossing documentary of last year; Tim wardle Three identical strangers, winner of the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Storytelling that exceeded $ 13 million at the box office; and Craig Gillespie Me tonya, who garnered multiple Academy Award nominations, a win for Allison Janney and racked up more than $ 30 million at the B.O.

On May 8, NEON will release the critically acclaimed Sundance documentary by Matt Wolf. Earth spaceship in traditional and non-traditional settings, as a way to address the current limitations of COVID-19.