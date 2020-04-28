NeNe Leakes shares valuable advice for his fans about the global crisis

NeNe Leakes shared a video on his social media account in which he is offering valuable advice to his fans and followers. We are living in quite uncertain times, and many people are scared by what tomorrow may bring.

Look at NeNe's message to his followers.

‘Mask activated Mask deactivated: we know that social distancing is the most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19. The CDC now also recommends wearing homemade cloth masks when we leave the house to run essential errands, as well as ongoing practices such as staying home and washing our hands. People with low or no symptoms can still transmit the virus, so masks help reduce that involuntary transmission, "NeNe began posting.

She went on and said: ‘I made this mask to protect my neighbors, pharmacists and front-line workers who sacrifice themselves every day to fight this disease. It is a way of saying "thank you,quot; and staying safe. Who are you masking for? #MaskingForAFriend #stayhomeatlanta #besafe @PandemicActionNetwork www.pandemicactionnetwork.org ".

A follower posted: ‘Thank you for making this video of Nene because there are a lot of people who will choose not to wear a mask just for its looks. I think this is a great solution for people who have disposable fabric or masks to allow a trendy accent to their outfit by wearing scarves or even a strip of fabric for a message shirt or team jersey 👏. Thanks for keeping it poppin and for always being a great artist! "

Someone else said, Ne Baby, you need to join someone and start making a mask! Your mask would be ready! Get to the money 💰 ’

Another follower thanked NeNe and said: ‘Thanks Nene, I love the videos. Keep looking fabulous and happy! We love you, turn your back on it and we won't go anywhere. "

In other news, NeNe told her fans that she shared new images on her YouTube channel, and you can also watch them below.



