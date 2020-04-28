NeNe Leakes opens up about her past in celebrity ghost stories

NeNe leaks is to have an encounter with the paranormal. Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from Celebrity ghost stories, The Real Housewives of Atlanta the star is with Kim Russo and exploring his past.

"I can say that NeNe is very distracted and I feel that the messages I gave her from her mother before are still affecting her," says Kim in an exclusive look.

When asked, NeNe admits, "My mommy stuff is too deep for me … So some of the stuff you said, yeah, it's a lot to hear."

Kim says that she has visions of isolated NeNe as a child, watching the children playing, while experiencing anger. The reality star said that her aunt raised her and that her mother was lost to key childhood events.