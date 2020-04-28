NeNe Leakes opens up about her past in celebrity ghost stories

NeNe leaks is to have an encounter with the paranormal. Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from Celebrity ghost stories, The Real Housewives of Atlanta the star is with Kim Russo and exploring his past.
"I can say that NeNe is very distracted and I feel that the messages I gave her from her mother before are still affecting her," says Kim in an exclusive look.
When asked, NeNe admits, "My mommy stuff is too deep for me … So some of the stuff you said, yeah, it's a lot to hear."
Kim says that she has visions of isolated NeNe as a child, watching the children playing, while experiencing anger. The reality star said that her aunt raised her and that her mother was lost to key childhood events.
"Yes, it makes sense … I probably missed my mother just being there at special times, events. I was very active at school … and she was never at any events," says NeNe.
"That is the part inside of you that is still the wound I feel and there is something related to the reason why you listen to these children," Kim tells NeNe.
The new Celebrity ghost stories features Kim bringing stars to sites from her previous paranormal experiences. Kim then works with the stars for "an unfiltered, emotional, and sometimes terrifying reunion with the ghosts of her past."
In the clip above, Kim explains that the spirits give her symbols and clues, but it's up to her to put the clues together to form a story.
Celebrity ghost stories airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. at A,amp;E. Other guests this season include Ice T and Coconut, Paula Abdul, Terry bradshaw, Taye Diggs and Kelly Osbourne.
