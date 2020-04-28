Nene from RHOA escapes to Eva Marcille: You owe money to you and people where other people's shoes are!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

As viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta wait for the meeting, which promises to be explosive, Nene Leakes turned to YouTube to beat Eva Marcille, claiming that she owes people money and wears other people's shoes.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here