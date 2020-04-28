Nene from RHOA escapes to Eva Marcille: You owe money to you and people where other people's shoes are!

As viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta wait for the meeting, which promises to be explosive, Nene Leakes turned to YouTube to beat Eva Marcille, claiming that she owes people money and wears other people's shoes.

Nene and Eva have been exchanging shots this season, and this weekend, Nene posted another video, hitting the former top model. Nene has repeatedly claimed that Eva is boring.

"When the meeting starts, Marlo and Tanya are not there. Porsha is there. I am there. You have to understand that the rest of them are with Kenya on the other side. That is Cynthia, Kandi, Eva and [Kenya] are all over the place parts, "he explained, setting the scene.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"So when they ask me a question, I have all these people jumping. [Most] of the time it was Kenya and Eva jumping. Eva has to save her plumb bob and turn it into a peach. So she's gotta get shit out of … just do whatever she has to do. She is as "interesting,quot; as she likes to say. But it was nothing interesting. I don't care what they say. She was not interesting, "he continued.

The meeting reportedly airs on May 10.