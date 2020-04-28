Neighborhood meeting creates COVID risk – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLba36dbd9c3008882411cf14863543b1412%

Dear Amy: How should I have handled my neighbor for an Easter party, despite a request for shelter in place in our state?

From my backyard, my husband and I could clearly say that they had multiple people.

I emailed the neighbor and asked him to consider refraining from having guests as it violates the order and increases the risk of COVID in our neighborhood. I asked, at a minimum, that your guests sit away from our shared ownership line.

He replied that they are doing their best and that I am violating their privacy by "actively listening to a private interaction on their property."

Amy, my son is in a risk group. Also, violations of the order are a class C misdemeanor (you know that).

I wrote again to explain my son's situation and tried to reduce the situation, but got no response.

How should I have handled this? Should I have kept my mouth shut, despite the danger to my son?

Do I have to feel uncomfortable every time I'm in my own garden now? I am so stressed and upset about this. I have to live alongside these people, who obviously only care about themselves.

– Quarantine scolding Nellie

Dear Nellie: It does not describe your property and how it relates to your neighbor's property, but according to my own (unofficial) knowledge of how this virus spreads, the risk to you of sharing an outdoor space from a normal neighborhood distance would be minimal, if not non-existent, unless you are walking, running, or cycling too close to (or behind) someone who is infected and who is also exercising.

Of course, every time people leave their homes and mix with other homes, they risk contracting the virus and then taking it to another place: people who pack their food, interact at the gas pump or carry their mail. And then these people could become infected and pass the virus on to you and other people. Reducing this casual contact is why shelter-in-place rules work to slow the spread of the virus. The behavior of your neighbors potentially puts many other families at risk.

You have expressed yourself to your neighbors. Leave it. If your state continues a shelter-in-place rule and they continue to host large gatherings, you can call your city's information line to report them.

You should continue to avoid any contact with your neighbors, which, given your attitude, should be fairly easy to do.

Dear Amy: I am a 30 year old woman. I started a job about a year ago and it's the best job I've ever had.

Despite being challenging, the job has earned me praise from my bosses. I'm very satisfied. I don't expect to "master,quot; the job for another year or so, but I'm enjoying the trip. I am also quite paid.

Unfortunately, my parents are obsessed with when I will be promoted. They mention it constantly and it seems to bother them that I'm happy for now where I am. They make comments like "don't settle,quot; and "you must be more ambitious,quot;.

I once bought a nice outfit and they said I should save it for my next job interview. When I said I was not planning to interview any time soon, I was told that I was too accommodating.

It is a reverse compliment, and very annoying.

It makes me feel like they don't approve of where I am. I am not a born leader. For now, I am quite happy.

How can I put the kibosh on this topic?

complacent

Dear complacent: You're 30. Your parents shouldn't judge your outfits or your career prospects. Certainly, at this time, when much of the country is out of work, everyone should appreciate his luck and steadfastness.

"You are not ambitious enough,quot; and "You are too accommodating,quot;, they are not passive compliments, they are final judgments about how you move around the world.

Your emerging adulthood is a time of transition for your friends. They may be struggling to let it go. Give them a push.

You can answer, “Mom, Dad, I love you both. I'm doing great. I am happy. I have this. Now … can you do me a favor and take a step back?

Dear Amy: "Molesta,quot; reported that her mother has resorted to political tirades on Facebook many times a day.

I had a father who also did this. Cutting them on social media was the smartest thing I've done lately.

– I don't bother anymore

Dear no longer: Having no exposure to negativity definitely helps.

