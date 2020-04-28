Home Local News Neighborhood meeting creates COVID risk – Up News Info

Dear Amy: How should I have handled my neighbor for an Easter party, despite a request for shelter in place in our state?

From my backyard, my husband and I could clearly say that they had multiple people.

I emailed the neighbor and asked him to consider refraining from having guests as it violates the order and increases the risk of COVID in our neighborhood. I asked, at a minimum, that your guests sit away from our shared ownership line.

He replied that they are doing their best and that I am violating their privacy by "actively listening to a private interaction on their property."

Amy, my son is in a risk group. Also, violations of the order are a class C misdemeanor (you know that).

I wrote again to explain my son's situation and tried to reduce the situation, but got no response.

How should I have handled this? Should I have kept my mouth shut, despite the danger to my son?

Do I have to feel uncomfortable every time I'm in my own garden now? I am so stressed and upset about this. I have to live alongside these people, who obviously only care about themselves.

– Quarantine scolding Nellie

Dear Nellie: It does not describe your property and how it relates to your neighbor's property, but according to my own (unofficial) knowledge of how this virus spreads, the risk to you of sharing an outdoor space from a normal neighborhood distance would be minimal, if not non-existent, unless you are walking, running, or cycling too close to (or behind) someone who is infected and who is also exercising.

Of course, every time people leave their homes and mix with other homes, they risk contracting the virus and then taking it to another place: people who pack their food, interact at the gas pump or carry their mail. And then these people could become infected and pass the virus on to you and other people. Reducing this casual contact is why shelter-in-place rules work to slow the spread of the virus. The behavior of your neighbors potentially puts many other families at risk.

