Nebraska quarterback substitute Noah Vedral plans to transfer – Up News Info

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his last two seasons at another school, a spokesman for the athletics department confirmed Tuesday.

Vedral has been a substitute for Adrián Martínez for two years and will be a junior in the fall. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after Scott Frost was hired by UCF in December 2017.

With Martinez out due to injury, Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season. The Wahoo native, Nebraska, appeared in four other games and finished 34 of 52 passes for 418 yards without touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Martinez, who will be a junior in the fall, and Luke McCaffrey, who will be a red-shirt freshman, are the only quarterbacks returning from the Cornhuskers scholarship.