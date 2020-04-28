Navy Sailors Return to Aircraft Carrier Affected by Virus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) – Navy sailors who have been quarantined in Guam for weeks will begin returning to the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Tuesday night, US officials said. A coronavirus outbreak left the aircraft carrier in late March.

Hundreds of sailors are expected to re-board the ship in the coming days, after spending about a month in gyms, hotels and other facilities while cleaning the ship, authorities said. Sailors were expected to begin returning in the afternoon and during Eastern Time, which would be Wednesday in Guam.

His return to the ship marks a critical turning point in a drama that rocked the leaders of the Navy, forced the firing of the Roosevelt captain, and impacted the fleet across the Pacific, a region critical to the national security interests of United States. United. And he notes that the operator is slowly moving toward service.

Authorities spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss pre-announcement events.

The ship drew attention when it was forced to dock in Guam due to the virus outbreak. But it really got the headlines when its commander, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, was fired for sending an email asking commanders to take faster action to tackle the virus.

He was fired by the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, who publicly condemned Crozier on a visit to the ship. Modly later resigned amid heated criticism. Last week, the Navy's chief officer, Admiral Mike Gilday, recommended that Crozier be reinstated. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has yet to take any action.

The Roosevelt's crew has been cleaning the ship, space by space, and then cordoning off cleared areas. Most of the ship has been cleared and is ready for the sailors to return.

Sailors will return to the ship in waves, moving to clear sections and taking over the ship. Essential personnel will be among the first to return, including sailors working with the nuclear reactor and those who monitor it.

Sailors who have stayed on the Roosevelt to keep it safe and monitor its nuclear reactor will now go ashore for quarantine.

More than 4,000 of the approximately 4,800 crew members had been removed from the ship. As of Tuesday, 940 sailors tested positive for the virus and 29 recovered. Sailors must have two successive negative tests before they are considered virus free. Only then can they return to the ship.

