Narrativia, content of the effort and reason to adapt Pratchett's 'Discworld' – Up News Info

Narrativia, the production company launched by Sir Terry Pratchett, is looking to expand Discworld universe after reaching a development agreement with Endeavor Content and British producer Motive Pictures.

This comes after BBC America ordered The watch, an eight-part series based on Pratchett Discworld Novels This series is produced by BBC Studios, although it appears that the production arm of the British public broadcaster may not be involved in the Pratchett universe for very long.

Narrativia, Endeavor Content and Motive Pictures, which is backed by the WME content division and directed by Channel 4's international drama director Simon Maxwell, have made it clear that they will have an "exclusive" relationship to create "truly authentic." Discworld Screen adaptations.

The trio noted that they will bring the books to the screens in a series of adaptations that "will remain absolutely true" to Pratchett's original vision.

The books, which feature 41 stories and have sold over 100 million copies worldwide, take place on a flat planet known as Discworld, which is balanced on the back of four elephants who themselves stand on their backs. of a giant tortoise. The series started in 1983 with The color of magic and continued until the final novel The shepherd's crown It was published in 2015, after Pratchett's death. Today's deal, it was announced, on his birthday. The books frequently parody or draw inspiration from JRR Tolkien, Robert E. Howard, HP Lovecraft, Charles Dickens, and William Shakespeare, as well as mythology, folklore, and fairy tales, often paying tribute to them with satirical parallels on cultural, political, and scientific issues. . .

The deal was struck by Rob Wilkins of Narrativia and Simon Maxwell of Motive Pictures, with Endeavor Content. The executive producers for Motive Pictures will be Maxwell and Sam Lavender, and Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.

Narrativia de Pratchett was launched in 2012. The company owns and controls exclusive multimedia and marketing rights to all of the author's works. Last year, Narrativia saw the launch of Good omens with Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, based on the internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

Rhianna Pratchett, Co-Director of Narrativia, said: "Discworld It is packed with unique characters, witty narratives, and incredible literary tropes, and we believe these should be performed on screen in a way that my father would be proud of. It's wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who perfectly share our vision to make this a reality. "

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures added: "Discworld It is a national treasure and we are delighted to forge this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld Fans from around the world, while opening Sir Terry Pratchett's epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to do high quality British shows with scale and global impact and I can't think of anything that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership. "

Lorenzo De Maio, Head of TV Consulting for Endeavor Content said: "We are honored to bring Sir Terry Pratchett Discworld to the screen, in association with best-in-class producers, Narrativia and Motive Pictures. Discworld It is a masterpiece of storytelling, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to audiences around the world. "