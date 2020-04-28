Nancy Meyers' kitchen doesn't have a fridge

Screenshot: warner brothers Screenshot: warner brothers

Nancy Meyers is from United States chief chronicler of the inner life of the upper half class and provider of lush and well-decorated scenes of domesticity, as evidenced by his body of work. This pedigree assumes that the kitchen she operates in her own home should be the platonic ideal of a kitchen: spacious, well equipped and bathed in very good light. With these credentials in mind, one has to wonder, though, what the hell is going on with his own kitchen, and why does he look … this?

Meyers shared a photo of her own kitchen on Instagram on Monday, and honestly, it's a lovely, large, expansive photo, packed with counter space. It is a kitchen that I would love to have, although mine is large by New York City standards. But after taking a closer look at this kitchen, which is a large, horn and beautiful kitchen, I have some urgent questions that need answers.

There are two islands in this kitchen, which is the kind of HGTV-fueled madness I expect from the Property Brothers, but not Nancy Meyers; the fact that there are two is not the problem, but they are two different styles is. There are shadows of the amazing kitchen here from Someone has to concede, which tracks, but the issue of the two islands does not, and for that, I have docked a point.

Turning to the most urgent matter on my hands, I wonder where the refrigerator is. Others who have seen this picture have shared their theories, one of which is that perhaps all the lower cabinets on the second superfluous island (the one with the black counter) are mini-fridges. This doesn't seem like the best interior design option, but it would explain why the sparkling water in the rattan tray on that island is at room temperature and not in a refrigerator, cooling. Hanging lights hanging over the marble-covered island at the back indicate that perhaps the second island was the last.minute Plus, it may be removable and can be dragged around the large space to suit Nancy's whims. If that's the case, I support it, but I'd love to see more evidence to support my claim.

However, the biggest problem in this kitchen is still the lack of refrigerator present in the photo, which is distressing because there is nothing more exciting than seeing the contents of a refrigerator of a famous person. I'm sure Nancy Meyers has a refrigerator, several, most likely, and that they are off-camera. However, is there a walk-in fridge? Perhaps one of those cold rooms, like at Costco, where you enter through a swinging sheet of vinyl fins and examine frozen family meat packages in wonderful silence. I don't really care in any way, I'm just curious. Where's the fridge? Show me the money.