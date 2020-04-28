MSU Tollgate Farm Offers Virtual Activities for Kids and Adults – Up News Info Detroit

Michigan State University's Tollgate Education Farm and Education Center located in Novi on Meadowbrook Road at 12 Mile offers activities to educate and enrich adults and children, now out of school due to Coronavirus. It is a working farm with animals, community gardens and demonstrations of sustainable agriculture.

As spring is finally here in Michigan, the farm on their website offers activities for kids to do at home. Giving them activities away from television and the computer screen. Activities like designing bathtubs to see how many pennies they'll have, planting seeds and watching them sprout, make mud, and make experimental shakes.

They are also planning a virtual summer camp for children to enjoy. No details are given as of now, but check back regularly for updates.

For gardeners or those who like to cook good food, Tollgate Farm has a page dedicated to recipes with different vegetables. From vegetable preservation, Tomatillo Shakshuka, or zucchini and leek soup, they have something healthy and delicious for everyone.

You can also go online and view pictures of the different animals and gardens on the farm. When the COVID crisis clears up, you may want to free up an afternoon to visit!

